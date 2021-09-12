Boss Stephen Glass vows Aberdeen ‘will get it right’ as winless run extends to six games

Boss Stephen Glass has vowed Aberdeen ‘will get it right’ this season as the winless run extended to six games.

The Dons lost 2-0 at Motherwell despite Glass’ side having 75% of possession and 20 shots at goal.

During that winless streak the Reds have crashed out of the League Cup, exited Europe and dropped to sixth in the Premiership table.

Glass admits misfiring Aberdeen got what they deserved from the game – nothing.

The Dons boss said travelling Dons fans were right to vent their frustrations but is confident the Reds will rediscover their winning form.

He said: “The one thing we will keep doing is moving and we we will get it right.

“We are trying to do the right things but there are situations where they need to be a lot better.

“That will be presented to them during the week.

“The players were walking off the pitch disappointed and the fans behind the goal were giving them a bit as they walked off, which is fully deserved.

“As it was for us as a coaching staff.

“We didn’t do enough in the final third with the amount of the ball we had and we didn’t defend two similar situations well enough.

“It was another game where we got a lot of the ball but don’t do enough with it.

“We also didn’t defend a couple of situations well atall and we got what we deserved as a result.”

Two league points from a possible nine

Aberdeen have taken just two points from the last three Premiership games and were dumped out of the League Cup by Championship Raith Rovers during the recent winless run.

The Reds also lost 4-1 on aggregate to Qarabag of Azerbaijan in the Europa Conference League play-offs.

Asked if he was concerned about recent form, Glass said: “People were pointing at us as well before the game but it is the first time we have been beaten in the league.

“There are a lot of teams underneath us in the league that don’t get asked the same question.

“We have lost one league game and we know we were knocked out of Europe by losing two of them.

“People are going to point the finger at us – that is what happens when you are at a big club.”

Yellow card for Glass, red card for Russell

Glass was yellow carded at full-time by referee John Beaton with Aberdeen assistant Allan Russell red carded after the final whistle for remonstrating with the whistler.

Glass said: “They don’t talk to you. He walked over and gave me a yellow card.

“I asked him after and he said for ‘unacceptable behaviour’.

“I don’t know – they have their reasons.

“The amount they (Motherwell) slowed the game up was a concern for us but didn’t seem to be a concern for the referee.

“I don’t know and I don’t care to go and ask the referee or the fourth official who I don’t want want to speak to.”

Glass felt Motherwell scorer Kevin Van Veen should have been sent off and criticised Beaton’s decision-making over an incident with defender Ross McCrorie.

Glass said: “The referee takes the easy option.

“The guy has two kicks at Ross McCrorie, pretty blantant, and the ball goes out the pitch as a result.

“He decides to give a throw in so he doesn’t have to give a foul and a second yellow card.

“He probably should have got it (second yellow) in the first half anyway, but he chose not to give one at that point as well.

“That is one of the top referees in Scotland so who am I to question him.”

Austin Samuels set to be fit for weekend

On loan Wolves attacker Austin Samuels was ruled out of the match with a leg knock suffered in training 48 hours before kick-off.

Glass expects the 20-year-old to be fit to face St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

He said: “We thought Austin was going to be okay after he felt his leg on Thursday.

“We are disappointed with that and I think he will be okay for next weekend.”