Aberdeen FC Women claim first SWPL 1 points with victory at Partick Thistle

Aberdeen FC Women picked up their first win of the SWPL 1 season by beating Partick Thistle 2-0 at Petershill.

Second half strikes from Eva Thomson and debutant Mya Christie helped Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side register their first victory of the league campaign.

The Dons made three changes with Natasha Bruce, Johan Fraser and Louise Brown starting in place of Chloe Gover, Lauren Gordon and Bailley Collins.

Goalmouth chances were few and far between in a scrappy first half but the Dons made the breakthrough eight minutes into the second half when Fraser found Thomson who fired home from just inside the penalty area.

Great win today and absolutely delighted to get a start! First 3 points on the board🙌⚽️❤ #COYR #oneteam https://t.co/yACFvAYpIC — Louise brown (@Louiseb71776644) September 12, 2021

The visitors grabbed their second deep in injury time when substitute Christie marked her first appearance with a goal thanks to a composed finish.

In Championship North, Westdyke won 8-2 at Dundee West while Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC were beaten 6-2 by Montrose. Grampian beat Buchan 6-3 in another high-scoring affair, while East Fife won 11-0 at Stonehaven.