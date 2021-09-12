Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen FC Women claim first SWPL 1 points with victory at Partick Thistle

By Danny Law
September 12, 2021, 5:21 pm
Aberdeen FC Women's boss Emma Hunter
Aberdeen FC Women's boss Emma Hunter

Aberdeen FC Women picked up their first win of the SWPL 1 season by beating Partick Thistle 2-0 at Petershill.

Second half strikes from Eva Thomson and debutant Mya Christie helped Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side register their first victory of the league campaign.

The Dons made three changes with Natasha Bruce, Johan Fraser and Louise Brown starting in place of Chloe Gover, Lauren Gordon and Bailley Collins.

Goalmouth chances were few and far between in a scrappy first half but the Dons made the breakthrough eight minutes into the second half when Fraser found Thomson who fired home from just inside the penalty area.

The visitors grabbed their second deep in injury time when substitute Christie marked her first appearance with a goal thanks to a composed finish.

In Championship North, Westdyke won 8-2 at Dundee West while Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC were beaten 6-2 by Montrose. Grampian beat Buchan 6-3 in another high-scoring affair, while East Fife won 11-0 at Stonehaven.

