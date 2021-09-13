Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Squad rotation is beginning to look like a desperate hunt to find right formula

By Chris Crighton
September 13, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass during the 2-0 loss to Motherwell in the Premiership.
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass during the 2-0 loss to Motherwell in the Premiership.

Mister, your eyes are full of hesitation. Which makes me wonder, if you know what you’re looking for.

Words which may, at present, apply to Stephen Glass. For it is one thing having a long-term strategy, quite another to be convinced as to which of the many supplies amassed are the right ones to arrest an immediate slump.

Twenty-two players have been used during the Dons’ six-game winless run, but if you have two teams then you don’t have one.

Constant rotation to keep players fresh is a fine thing when the squad is of sufficient quality to continue winning matches whatever the line-up on the day, but when three or four changes every time are returning similar lack of success it begins to look like a desperate hunt for the right formula rather than canny resource management.

Yes, a busy start to the season meant prudent resting was originally reasonable.

But the heavy activity late in the transfer window may have left Glass with more players than he knows what to do with, in a relatively sedate part of the calendar with limited game time to cement new combinations.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie (left) holds off Motherwell’s Callum Slattery at Fir Park.

And yes, that Andy Considine doesn’t feel very much like walking after Baku may have put a spanner in the defensive works, but the fact remains that an Aberdeen payroll which now contains four of the last twelve men to start at centre-back for Scotland has only returned one clean sheet this term. Ignorable if the goals are flowing at the other end; problematic if not.

It has yet to be proven conclusively whether, in management, Glass can boogie or not. However the side’s inability to surmount a variety of circumstances in its last half-dozen outings suggests that he needs a certain song – and is struggling to remember how it goes.

