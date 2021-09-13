Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass delivers positive news on right-back Calvin Ramsay

By Sean Wallace
September 13, 2021, 11:45 am
Calvin Ramsay in action for Aberdeen.
Calvin Ramsay in action for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass expects teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay to be fit to face St Johnstone at the weekend.

The 18-year-old old was forced off with what appeared to be an injury in the 62nd minute of the 2-0 Premiership loss at Motherwell.

However Glass believes the teenager, who played all 90 minutes of Scotland U21’s 1-1 draw away to Turkey in a Euro U21  qualifier on Tuesday, was suffering from cramp.

Glass expects the Scotland U21 international to be fit to face the Saints at Pittodrie on Saturday.

It is a major boost for the Dons who will bid to end a six game winless run.

Ramsay has been one of Glass’ star performers this season.

Motherwell’s Mark O’Hara (left) battles with Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay in the Premiership clash.

Glass said: “I think it was just cramp.

“It was the first time Calvin had been away with the 21’s and he has done a lot as well.

“It was good for him to go get his cap but I think you feel the affect of an 18 year old right back who is being asked to play virtually every minute.

“I think it is just cramp situation and he will be okay for the weekend.”

Aberdeen’s Austin Samuels (23) and Ross County’s Connor Randall (2) in the 1-1 draw.

Loan star Samuels set to be fit for weekend

In a double fitness boost for Glass on loan Wolves attacker Austin Samuels is also set to be available for the St Johnstone match.

Samuels, 20, missed the Motherwell clash having picked up a leg knock in training 48 hours before the match.

Glass expects Samuels to be fit to face St Johnstone.

Samuels made a starting debut in the 1-1 Premiership draw with Ross County prior to the international break.

 

