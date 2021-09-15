Option to buy clause crucial to Austin Samuels loan deal, says Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Boss Stephen Glass revealed Aberdeen pushed to secure an option to buy clause with Wolves attacker Austin Samuels.

Glass has the option to sign the 20-year-old former England youth international at the conclusion of his season long loan deal.

The Dons boss wanted that clause to give the ‘exciting’ attacker something to aim for during the campaign.

Samuels has already indicated he wants to earn a permanent deal at Pittodrie.

The Wolves loan star missed the recent 2-0 loss at Motherwell having suffered a leg knock in training 48 hours earlier.

Glass expects Samuels to be fit to face St Johnstone at Pittodrie on Saturday.

On the option to buy clause, Glass said: “It was part of the negotiation, it’s something we wanted.

“You want as many of the loans to be really invested as you can, so they have something here at the end of it.

“So there is a chance, if we see fit and if Austin likes it as well, then it could suit both of us.

“We are excited about what he could bring us.”

🔴 Congratulations to Austin Samuels and Matty Longstaff on their first starts for The Dons yesterday. @austsamuels9 | @mattylobby48 pic.twitter.com/3sD2Zdg75I — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 30, 2021

Promising debut by loan star Samuels

Attacker Samuels made a starting debut in the 1-1 draw with Ross County at Pittodrie prior to the recent international break.

It was the attacker’s first competitive game time of the season and he impressed on the left of an attacking three.

Samuels is one of three rising English Premier League stars secured on season long loans.

Midfielder Matty Longstaff arrived from Newcastle United having made 10 starts and four substitute appearances in the English top flight.

The 21-year-old started Premier League games against big hitters Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Leicester City last season.

Longstaff made a starting debut in the 1-1 draw with Ross County and also started the 2-0 loss at Motherwell at the weekend.

Glass also signed Brighton and Hove Albion attacking midfielder Teddy Jenks on a season long loan.

The 19-year-old England youth international has started four games for Aberdeen in all competitions, with a further three appearances off the bench and scored once.

No option to buy clause for other loanees

There is no option to buy clause for Jenks or Longstaff who have both been reassured they have bright futures at their parent clubs.

Glass said: “The other ones are not potential buys but it’s important they are dedicated, pushing and trying to be the best players they can be while they’re with us.”

A product of the Wolves Youth Academy Samuels previously had loan spells at Kidderminster Harriers and Bradford City where he made 14 appearances in League 2.

Following a frustrating time at Bradford in the first half of last season, he returned to Molineux in January to rejoin the under-23s group, scoring four times in 13 appearances to help Wolves finish fourth in Premier League 2 Division 2.

Samuels was one of four signings made by Glass in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Longstaff also arrived to reinforce the squad in the final week.

Glass also signed two senior internationals on permanent deals.

Welsh international striker Marley Watkins penned a two year contract.

Scotland international centre-back David Bates signed on a thee-year deal from German Bundesliga 2 side SV Hamburg.

Dons boss Glass praises attacker Samuels

Glass praised Samuels for quickly integrating into the Aberdeen team and life in the Granite City.

He said: “Austin has been brilliant since he came in.

“He settled right in and is a popular boy who is good in the group.

“Austin is enjoying being up here.

“He is in at a great club with people who will look after him and a lot of good teammates that are looking out for him too.

“We are excited to have him with us.”