Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass accepts fans’ expectation to win and vows to deliver

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass accepts the pressure is on to give supporters more after a six game run without victory.

He aims to deliver, starting at home against St Johnstone tomorrow.

Glass accepts expectation to secure wins comes with the territory of managing a club of the size of Aberdeen.

The Pittodrie boss insists he, and his players and staff, are critical of themselves after the recent run.

He remains steadfast in his belief the Aberdeen side he rebuilt in the summer is on the right track – they just have to secure the wins to prove it.

Glass said: “The players and myself, us as a staff, we know the expectation so we are heavily critical of ourselves.

“We realise that our own supporters want more – we want to give them more.”

‘We have been painted as terrible last week’

Glass reckons some critics have distorted the optics of Aberdeen’s recent form to create a negative narrative that he believes isn’t there.

He believes many other Premiership teams would not suffer the same scrutiny – but accepts the Dons will be under the microscope.

Glass said: “We have been painted as being terrible last week.

“Yet you don’t go to Motherwell and have 70% of the ball if you have actually not played okay.

“The second time Motherwell went up the pitch they scored a goal.

“We suffered as a result and we weren’t good enough ourselves with the amount of ball we had.

“I do feel there are people that are not interested in how Aberdeen do that will ask the question about no wins in six, all that stuff, when you have played five league games.

“There’s a lot of other people and a lot of other teams are not sitting where we are in the league.

“We should have been doing better but I don’t feel they get asked the same questions I do.”

Glass has faith in his Aberdeen plan

Questions about the recent form come because Aberdeen have not won in six games.

During that run they have crashed out of the League Cup to lower league Raith Rovers, having led at half-time.

Aberdeen also exited 4-1 on aggregate to Azerbaijan side Qarabag in the Europa Conference League play-offs to miss out on the lucrative group stages.

Qarabag had qualified for the group stages for seven successive seasons before facing Aberdeen. They were past masters at reaching that group phase – and it showed in the second leg at Pittodrie.

From outside, no wins in six – from inside we believe in what we are doing” Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass

After a strong start in the Premiership with two wins the Dons have taken only two points from their last three games and have dropped to sixth in the table.

Glass’ belief in what he, his managerial team and restructured squad are attempting is unwavering.

He gave mitigating factors for individual games during the recent run, although as he did in the immediate aftermath of the Euro tie, admits that Qarabag were just too good and experienced at European level.

He said: “From outside, no wins in six – from inside we believe in what we are doing.

“The last two league games we had huge amounts of the game but didn’t do enough to score.

“When other teams counter attacked we didn’t defend well enough.

“Pretty simple and pretty straight forward.

“With the Qarabag games it is difficult to go to Azerbaijan and I think any Scottish team would go there and struggle.

“Over here they were brilliant and were better than us which I acknowledged on the night.

“Raith Rovers away, we were in total control for 45 minutes and I don’t think anyone at the game would think we were in trouble.

“Then we didn’t react when it became a cup tie.

“At Hearts away, teams have gone there and been beaten as it is a difficult place to go.

“We showed resilience and fight.

“If you go to Tynecastle and pick up a point having been a goal behind and having arrived back from Azerbaijan at half-past-six on Friday morning it isn’t a bad point.”

One game ban for No.2 Allan Russell

Glass will be in the dugout for tomorrow’s game without assistant Allan Russell.

The Dons No.2 was red carded at full-time against Motherwell by referee John Beaton.

Glass was also yellow carded at full-time at Fir Park.

He said: “We’ve accepted a one-game ban.

“We weren’t happy with the officiating last week.”