Date given for expected return from injury of Aberdeen attacker Ryan Hedges

Aberdeen attacker Ryan Hedges could return from injury next weekend for the away clash at St Mirren.

The Welsh international has missed the last five matches with a hamstring injury and is ruled out of tomorrow’s Pittodrie Premiership clash with St Johnstone.

Hedges, 26, is back in light training and Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hopes he will step up his recovery by returning to full training next week.

That will put Hedges in contention to make a comeback for next Sunday’s Premiership game away at St Mirren.

Hedges suffered the injury late on in the 2-1 League Cup defeat at Championship Raith Rovers on August 15.

He missed both Europa Conference League play-off games against Qarabag as Aberdeen lost out on qualification for the group stages following a 4-1 aggregate loss.

Hedges has also been absent for three Premiership games with the Dons taking just two points from a possible nine.

Glass said: “Any time we are doing light work Ryan is with us but any time we do heavier work he is working with Graham Kirk (Head of Sport Science and Fitness) and Adam Stokes (Head of Medicine and Football Science) where it is much more controlled.

“It is normal when you come back to keep a level of control over things to prevent any recurrence of that injury.

“We hope he will train with us all next week, which would put him in contention for St Mirren.”