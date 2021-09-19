Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen fan view: Dons must rediscover how to quickly grab the lead in games if they’re to turn results around

By Chris Crighton
September 19, 2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass after the defeat to St Johnstone.
It doesn’t take long for one’s football landscape to transform completely.

It was only five weeks ago that Stephen Glass brought his team into the Stark’s Park dressing room, halfway to adding League Cup progression to the two European advancements and the 100% league start he had already overseen. He would have been forgiven had he strolled back out thinking this management caper is easy.

But, almost before he reached his seat, his side had surrendered that lead, and he has never seen it hold another since.

It is perhaps no surprise the reversal in fortunes should be so diametric, since Glass’ philosophy – heavily reliant on possession – is well suited to securing an Aberdeen lead from attack, but less foolproof in obtaining one in the first place when faced with a deep, drilled defence.

In each of Aberdeen’s last three games they have had at least two-thirds of possession and attempted more shots than the opposition, yet the only tangible reward was handed to them by Ross Laidlaw.

More than fifty shots have been taken by Aberdeen players over those three matches, less than 30% of them on target and none beating a goalkeeper who had not already beaten himself.

If we rule out the possibility players of this calibre are simply incapable of shooting straight, this can only mean that those shots are being taken from sub-optimal positions, and a set of defences among the Premiership’s most porous last season have figured out how to keep Aberdeen in front of them.

On the positive side, if things can change so fast once, they can again. If they are able to rediscover the art of quickly taking control, they can return to the form of the first six-and-a-half games rather than the last six-and-a-half.

