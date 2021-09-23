Kick-off time changed for Aberdeen’s trip to Dundee next month

Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership match against Dundee at Dens Park after the international break has been changed.

The Dons travel to face the Dark Blues on Saturday, October 16 but the game has been moved from 3pm to 6pm at the request of the clubs.

Aberdeen explained the reason for the change on their social media account.

The statement read: “The later time of 6.00pm for our cinch Premiership match against Dundee at Dens Park on 16th of October was at the request of both teams to allow for international broadcast.

“It is part of the club’s plan to trial different approaches in pursuit of attracting greater attendances and exposure. Feedback from fans will be welcomed and monitored to inform any future changes.”