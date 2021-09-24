Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass to consult fitness staff before making call on Ryan Hedges

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass will consult his fitness staff before making a call on starting Ryan Hedges against St Mirren.

Welsh international attacker Hedges has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury suffered in the 2-1 League Cup loss at Raith Rovers last month.

Aberdeen have failed to win any of the games Hedges has missed and are mired in a seven game streak without victory in all competitions.

The 26-year-old returned to full training this week and is set to make his comeback against St Mirren away on Sunday.

Glass will make the final call on whether to start Hedges in Paisley, or take him off the bench, following consultation with his fitness team.

He said: “Ryan trained fully with us this week. He looks good.

“The decision we have is do we start him or do we take him off the bench.

“That will be done in consultation with the fitness staff and the physical staff.”

Aberdeen have scored just three times in the six games Hedges has missed and Glass insists the attacker’s return is a major boost.

Glass said: “Any time you are not creating as much as you should an attacking player coming back is a huge bonus.”

Defender David Bates fit to face St Mirren

Scotland international centre-back David Bates made his first start in the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone since arriving on a three year deal from German Bundesliga 2 side SV Hamburg.

Bates was substituted in the 75th minute due to cramp but is expected to be fit to face St Mirren.

Glass said: “David has been training this week and everything looked good.”

Blow as Marley Watkins ruled out

Recent signing Marley Watkins is ruled out of the St Mirren game with a hamstring problem.

The attacker, 30, who joined on a two year deal in the final week of the summer transfer window, also missed the loss at St Johnstone.

Glass is confident Watkins will make a quick return to action.

He said: “Marley will not make this weekend as his hamstring is taking a little bit longer than we thought it might.

“He will be okay pretty quickly. It is important we manage him for the long term.”

Winger Connor McLennan will miss the St Mirren game with a back problem.

Northern Ireland international winger Matty Kennedy is also ruled out with an ongoing back problem.

Kennedy has yet to feature this season and boss Glass recently confirmed he will be out for at least another two months with the back probem.