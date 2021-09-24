Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 25th 2021
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass to consult fitness staff before making call on Ryan Hedges

By Sean Wallace
September 24, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen midfielder Ryan Hedges.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass will consult his fitness staff before making a  call on starting Ryan Hedges against St Mirren.

Welsh international attacker Hedges has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury suffered in the 2-1 League Cup loss at Raith Rovers last month.

Aberdeen have failed to win any of the games Hedges has missed and are mired in a seven game streak without victory in all competitions.

The 26-year-old returned to full training this week and is set to make his comeback against St Mirren away on Sunday.

Glass will make the final call on whether to start Hedges in Paisley, or take him off the bench, following consultation with his fitness team.

Ryan Hedges receives treatment at the sideline after being injured during the League Cup loss at Raith Rovers.

He said: “Ryan trained fully with us this week. He looks good.

“The decision we have is do we start him or do we take him off the bench.

“That will be done in consultation with the fitness staff and the physical staff.”

Aberdeen have scored just three times in the six games Hedges has missed and Glass insists the attacker’s return is a major boost.

Glass said: “Any time you are not creating as much as you should an attacking player coming back is a huge bonus.”

Defender David Bates fit to face St Mirren

Scotland international centre-back David Bates made his first start in the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone since arriving on a three year deal from German Bundesliga 2 side SV Hamburg.

Bates was substituted in the 75th minute due to cramp but is expected to be fit to face St Mirren.

Aberdeen’s David Bates comes off with cramp during the 1-0 loss to St Johnstone.

Glass said: “David has been training this week and everything looked good.”

Blow as Marley Watkins ruled out

Recent signing Marley Watkins is ruled out of the St Mirren game with a hamstring problem.

The attacker, 30, who joined on a two year deal in the final week of the summer transfer window, also missed the loss at St Johnstone.

Glass is confident Watkins will make a quick return to action.

He said: “Marley will not make this weekend as his hamstring is taking a little bit longer than we thought it might.

“He will be okay pretty quickly. It is important we manage him for the long term.”

Winger Connor McLennan will miss the St Mirren game with a back problem.

Northern Ireland international winger Matty Kennedy is also ruled out with an ongoing back problem.

Kennedy has yet to feature this season and boss Glass recently confirmed he will be out for at least another two months with the back probem.

