i3 Energy targets appraisal on ‘company-maker’ Serenity field in Q1 Westhill-based i3 Energy has said it will seek to drill an appraisal of its “company-maker” Serenity project as early as the first quarter of next year.

AFBE-UK Scotland awards to be held in Aberdeen next month Hundreds of people are to gather in Aberdeen next month to celebrate diversity and inclusion in the energy industry.

Cyprus restarts drilling push with Exxon, Eni talks Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis has held talks with ExxonMobil ahead of drilling planned for the end of the year.