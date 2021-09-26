Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen women held to goalless draw against Spartans

By Sophie Goodwin
September 26, 2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen co-manager, Emma Hunter

Aberdeen earned another point in SWPL1 after a 0-0 draw with Spartans in Edinburgh.

The Dons made one change to the starting eleven with Bailley Collins coming in for Natasha Bruce who was named as a substitute.

Last season’s top goal scorer Bayley Hutchison was included in a matchday squad for the first time, but didn’t make an appearance from the bench.

It was a scrappy affair as both sides struggled to make the most out of any chances.

Gail Gilmour had to make two crucial saves as she kept her third clean sheet in a row in SWPL1.

Eva Thomson and Jess Broadrick both went close to putting Aberdeen ahead, but the game ended with neither side finding the net.

The Dons are now unbeaten in three SWPL1 matches.

SWF Championship North

Inverness Caley Thistle were victorious in their first ever fixture at Caledonian Stadium beating Aberdeen side Grampian Ladies 12-2.

Karen Mason’s side stood up to the occasion scoring six goals in each half with Kayleigh MacKenzie netting a hattrick.

Westdyke travelled to Links Park to play high scoring Montrose. Westdyke coped with the Angus side relatively well until they conceded the first goal.

The young squad struggled to deal with Montrose’s attacking threat over the 90 minutes and were beaten 0-9.

Elsewhere, Stonehaven were on the receiving end of a 1-12 defeat to the unbeaten Dryburgh Athletic.

Buchan’s wait to pick up their first points in the season continues after their home fixture against Dunfermline was postponed.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]