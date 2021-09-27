Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: A winless September – and the fixtures don’t get any easier from here

By Chris Crighton
September 27, 2021, 11:45 am
St Mirren's Curtis Main helps make it 3-2 against former club Aberdeen.
When things aren’t going your way, football generally finds a way of passing the sword into the hands of the most ironic assailant to deliver the final blow.

Aberdeen cannot have been entirely surprised at being slain by the circumstantially unfortunate former Don Stevie May last weekend, but as they watched his almost entirely unproductive former teammate wheeling away to herald another unsuccessful afternoon they must have felt the world had turned against them.

Whether the ball made any contact with Curtis Main’s head on its match-settling journey into the Aberdeen net is open to debate, but he is unquestionably responsible for the goal. His name may not ultimately show on the scoresheet, but without his proximity it would have been the easiest of collections for Joe Lewis.

For the game to be decided by a centre-forward seemingly not getting on the end of a cross will have been especially galling for the Dons, given their own striker’s extraordinarily decisive meeting of a delivery had previously put them in pole position.

St Mirren’s Connor Ronan scores on a day to forget for Aberdeen. 

As in Reykjavik, Aberdeen may lament having turned over a trump card from their set-piece hand without receiving adequate reward, for the only thing more forceful than Christian Ramirez’s gymnastic header was the fly bodycheck by which his intended marker was prevented from tracking him. Referees inevitably watch highlights and it is perhaps unlikely the Reds will get away with that move again.

Given how difficult they have found it to come by goals – and points – by conventional means, Stephen Glass and Allan Russell will rue using up both their dead-ball creativity and their proverbial goal off someone’s backside in another losing cause.

For the fixtures do not get any easier from here. After a winless September, if October follows suit then things could start to get scary by Halloween.

 

