Long serving Aberdeen defender Andy Considine in line for new contract

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine is in line to be offered a contract extension, confirmed boss Stephen Glass.

The 34-year-old is currently sidelined until the new year following surgery on cruciate ligament damage.

Scotland international Considine’s contract expires at the end of the season.

With Considine in the final year of his contract Glass believes ‘the club will look after’ the long serving defender who is fourth in the Dons’ all time appearance list.

Glass hailed the defender’s contribution to the club and sees no reason for that to end.

Glass said: “Andy is a great servant to the club and I’m sure the club will look after him.

“We are thinking he will still be playing for us as well.

“The important thing is that Andy has got his space and the time to get himself fit and back playing.

“He has been an unbelievable servant to the club for 20 years and I don’t see any reason for that to stop.”

Closing in on legend Bobby Clark’s tally

Now in his 19th season in the first team Considine has racked up 569 games for Aberdeen.

Only club legends Willie Miller (797), Alex McLeish (693) and Bobby Clark (595) have played more times for the Reds in the club’s 118 year history.

A contract extension would surely see Considine leap-frog legendary keeper Clark to sit third in that legend’s list behind only Gothenburg Greats Miller and McLeish.

Considine is currently sidelined having ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) when catching his studs in the shocking surface in Azerbaijan when losing 1-0 to Qarabag in the Europa Conference League play-off first leg.

Gutted I have managed to rupture my ACL. I have the best medical team @AberdeenFC to help me every step of the way with the recovery. Blown away with all love and support shown from everyone. See you all in the new year 👍🏼 cheers pic.twitter.com/opyR6Buumv — Andrew Considine (@AndyConsie4) August 25, 2021

Glass was furious at the state of the pitch and blamed the shocking surface for Considine’s serious injury.

Aberdeen would go on to lose the return leg 3-1 to exit 4-1 on aggregate and lose out on the lucrative group stages.

Considine underwent surgery days after sustaining the injury in the August 19 tie.

Considine off crutches after knee surgery

Glass confirmed the influential defender made quick progress by ditching his crutches.

Such is Considine’s desire to get back to action the defender is also trying to ‘move the goalposts’ on his rehab time-frame.

The Dons boss said: “Andy is off the crutches which is good.

“It was maybe two weeks ago I was asking him how he was getting on and there was a crutch sitting at the side.

“He said the aim for the day was to get off the crutches.

“I saw him the next day and they were gone.

“Nothing surprises you with Andy.

“He has his timescale and keeps trying to move the goal-posts with Stoksey (Adam Stokes, Head of Medicine and Football Science).

“Andy is a big miss.”

Glass keeping injured defender involved

A League Cup winner in 2014 Considine’s experience has been missed as the Dons have failed to register a clean sheet in 11 straight games, six of those since his injury.

Capped three times by Scotland Considine is working on his coaching badges as he inevitably looks towards his long term future when he eventually hangs up his boots.

Since the injury Glass has continued to involve Considine in meetings to keep him part of the group and retain the defender’s influence within the squad.

Considine is also able to pass on his knowledge and experience to the emerging young talent within Pittodrie.

Glass said: “Andy is doing his coaching badges.

“When we have done any video meetings, I have deliberately involved him in it because his input is still enormous to the young and experienced players at this club.

“It is great that we can have him part of that and it is great for everyone at the club that he is still apart of influencing the players.

“We have Andy in amongst it as we know he is doing his coaching stuff as well.

“It is important for Andy to feel he is still part of things – which he is.”