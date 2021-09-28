Steve Clarke says Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsay needs more time to settle into Dons first team before international recognition will come

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 29th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Steve Clarke says Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsay needs more time to settle into Dons first team before international recognition will come

By Andy Skinner
September 28, 2021, 10:30 pm
Calvin Ramsay in action for Aberdeen.
Scotland manager Steve Clarke says Aberdeen right back Calvin Ramsay must be given time to develop in the Premiership before he is considered for national team selection.

Ramsay has been an impressive performer for the Dons this term, with the 18-year-old starting all but two of the Reds’ fixtures so far.

His displays have attracted reported interest from English Premier League club Everton, with the teenager under contract at Pittodrie until 2024.

Although Ramsay has forced his way into Scot Gemmill’s Scotland under-21 side, Clarke feels it is important he focuses on building up more top-flight experience for his club in the meantime.

Calvin Ramsay training with Scotland under-21s

Ramsay said: “Ramsay is coming through. But at 18 years of age, let’s give the boy time to settle into the Aberdeen team, settle into the Scottish Premiership and the under-21 squad.

“He can get some minutes and games under his belt.

“It’s a position that is suddenly starting to look a little bit healthier than it was a couple of years ago.

“I’m hoping Nathan Patterson will pick up a little bit of game-time before we meet up. Rangers have two games so hopefully Nathan will get minutes on the pitch.

“Stephen O’Donnell is back playing regularly at Motherwell so for a position that was always sort of looked on as a weakness, it’s actually become a reasonably strong position for us.

“That’s great and a credit to both boys.”

Although Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson retained his spot from last month’s fixtures, there was no place for Dons defender Declan Gallagher in Clarke’s 24-man squad for the World Cup qualifying fixtures against Israel and Faroe Islands next month.

Clarke says the door remains open for 30-year-old Gallagher along with St Johnstone goalkeeper Zander Clark, who was also omitted from the last squad.

Declan Gallagher.

He added: “Declan missed out. He’s lost his place at Aberdeen. He’s been good for me but I think he just needs to get himself settled in at Aberdeen and get back in the team. He can also be part of the future.

“Obviously Zander Clark is a little bit unlucky to miss out. But Jon McLaughlin missed the last camp with Covid. It just felt right to bring Jon back in.

“Zander has missed out but not because of anything he did in the camp. He was good. I enjoyed working with Zander and he is one to keep in mind because he will be involved in future camps, I’m sure.”

Clarke revealed former Scotland striker Steven Naismith will continue to be part of his backroom team for the upcoming fixtures, after he stepped in as a temporary replacement last month.

Steve Clarke with Steven Naismith in Scotland training.
He added: “Austin MacPhee is free of Covid and will join up with us.

“Steven Naismith jumped in at the last minute to help us last time round, which was really good of him. I’ve managed to keep Steven on board for this camp as well, so the backroom staff is good.

“With Steven, he’s great. I knew him as a player. We got him in as a coach and he was good with the players.

“He didn’t suddenly become the players’ mate again. He recognised position within the group. He helped John Carver a lot on the training pitch, doing little bits to help share workload.

“Myself and John appreciated Steven’s help so it’s nice to keep him on board for this one.”

