Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass backs new signings to adapt to pressure and expectation

Boss Stephen Glass has backed his summer signings to adapt to the pressure and expectation of playing for Aberdeen.

During an overhaul of his squad Glass signed 10 players during the summer transfer window – with 11 exiting Pittodrie.

Now eight games without victory, Aberdeen are on the worst run of form since 2010.

The Dons have taken just two points from the last possible 15 to drop into the bottom six of the Premiership table.

Glass admits playing for a club of Aberdeen’s size brings expectation and scrutiny which new signings can initially find difficult to cope with.

However he has backed his summer signings to ‘find their feet’ and hit the levels he believes they are capable of.

Aberdeen host Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Glass said: “I was brought up at this club and you can forget how big it is for people coming in.

“For players who have not played at a club at the top end of the league which is the size of Aberdeen and the scrutiny.

“It can be difficult at times and can take players time to find their feet.

“But we believe in everyone we have brought in and we think everyone is going to get to the level we hope they will.”

Summer of rebuilding but slump in form

Glass began his rebuilding before the end of last season with the pre-contract capture of midfielder Scott Brown who will have absolutely no concerns about the expectations at Aberdeen.

Brown, 36, won 21 trophies with Celtic and led them to nine-in-a-row and an historic quadruple treble before rejecting the chance of a new deal at Parkhead to join Aberdeen.

Former Celtic skipper Brown signed on at Pittodrie in the summer on a two-year deal in a player-coach dual role.

GOAL! St Mirren 1-2 Aberdeen (Ramirez, 34) 🗣 "That is a brilliant header! Aberdeen have turned it around in style!" 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/HFrnoavnKu — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 26, 2021

Glass bolstered his attack with the permanent signings of United States international Christian Ramirez (Houston Dynamo), Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Livingston), Marley Watkins (free agent) and a season long loan deal of Austin Samuels from Premier League Wolves.

Ramirez, 30, netted in the 3-2 loss at St Mirren at the weekend to take his season’s tally to six goals whilst JET, 30, has netted once.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez celebrates his goal against St Mirren.Welsh international Watkins, 30 is currently out injured and Samuels, 20, has impressed during his game time. Both have yet to score.

Rising English top flight talents secured

Alongside Brown, the Dons midfield was bolstered by the loan signing of Teddy Jenks (Brighton and Hove Albion) and Matty Longstaff (Newcastle United).

Longstaff, 21, has started two Premiership games since his arrival in the final week of the summer transfer window with Jenks, 19, starting five games in all competitions.

Jenks was sent off for a second bookable offence in the loss to St Mirren.

Glass strengthened his defence in the summer with the signing of Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher, 30, (Motherwell) and right back Jack Gurr, 25, (Atlanta United).

Scotland international centre-back David Bates arrived on a three year deal from German Bundesliga 2 side SV Hamburg in the final week of the transfer window.

Aberdeen have secured just one clean sheet in 14 games this season, the 2-0 defeat of Dundee United on August 1.

The Dons have failed to register a shut-out for 11 straight games.

You have to handle it – or you don’t last

Aberdeen face Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday. They were booed off the pitch by some frustrated fans at full-time in their last home game, a 1-0 loss to St Johnstone.

Glass insists it is vital new signings are given time to bed in.

Glass said: “There is a level of expectation and this is a club where there is a big demand on players to perform.

“People are not slow to let you know when you are not reaching those heights as well.

“It is something that you have to handle and if you don’t handle it long term you don’t last – that is the reality of football.

“It is the reality of football at most clubs.

“However it is important you give people the time to bed in as well because any time there is change it can be difficult for them.

“We will do that.

“We will support all the players we have and are ready to make them as good as they can be.”

Aberdeen will not hide from expectation

During the eight game run without victory the Dons have crashed out of the League Cup to Championship Raith Rovers, exited Europe and dropped into the bottom six.

Glass accepts he and the players will be under intense scrutiny.

That will ramp up when the Reds host Celtic on Sunday to kick-start a pivotal October that will bring fixtures against defending Premiership champions and league leaders Rangers, second placed Hibs and third placed Hearts.

The Reds will also face Dundee away in October.

Glass insists he, nor his management team and squad, will hide from the pressure and expectation that comes with being at Aberdeen.

He said: “There is a level of expectation and that is something you don’t get at every club – but it is 100% here.

“It is nothing that anybody is going to hide from.

“Everybody knows the demand to get results and we are pretty confident we can deliver.”