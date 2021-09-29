Game changer Ryan Hedges ready to prove he is one of the ‘top boys’, insists Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 30th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Game changer Ryan Hedges ready to prove he is one of the ‘top boys’, insists Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

By Sean Wallace
September 29, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: September 29, 2021, 8:59 pm
Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges (left) competes with Connor Ronan of St Mirren.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass believes Ryan Hedges is fired up to prove he is one of the ‘top boys’.

Now back from injury Glass reckons the 26-year-old will be desperate to show he is a game changer by delivering goals and assists.

A game winner is needed as Aberdeen are eight matches without victory and have slumped to the worst run of form since 2010.

There is no better stage for Hedges to underline his quality than October when Aberdeen face Premiership big hitters Rangers, Celtic, Hibs and Hearts.

That October run, which also includes Dundee away, begins with a showdown against Celtic at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Glass reckons Hedges is determined to shine now that he is back in the limelight after six games out with a hamstring injury.

Ryan Hedges in action for Aberdeen against St Mirren after returning from injury.

Glass said: “I think Ryan will see this as an opportunity to show he’s one of the top boys and ‘look at the difference I make when I play in your team’.

‘It’s good for him personally and I’m looking forward to seeing the results of that.

“He’s the type of player who wants to affect games, to make and score goals.

‘He showed that at the start of the season.

“That’s why it was such a disappointment when we missed him for big games, including both the Qarabag games.”

‘You see how much we have missed him’

Aberdeen began the season with a bang with Hedges fit, winning five of their opening six games in all competitions.

The only defeat was a 2-0 loss to BK Hacken in the Europa Conference League second qualifying round which was effectively rendered meaningless as the Dons had already won the first leg 5-1 at Pittodrie.

Ryan Hedges leaving the field in crutches at Raith Rovers.

Hedges was rested for the League Cup second round clash away to Raith Rovers along with a number of first team regulars.

Aberdeen were trailing 2-1 when Hedges was introduced off the bench  in the second half.  Raith held on to land a shock cup win and to compound a miserable day Hedges suffered a hamstring injury in the tie that ruled him out for six games.

On his return at the weekend Hedges brought much needed impetus, drive and invention to the attack at St Mirren and the Dons were deservedly leading 2-1 until Teddy Jenks was dismissed having been issued a second yellow.

Ryan Hedges touch map in 3-2 loss at St Mirren. Provided by Opta Stats

That precipitated a collapse from 10 man Aberdeen that Hedges, who had only returned to full training earlier that week and was short of match action, was unable to prevent.

Since the start of the 2020-21 campaign Aberdeen have won 58% of the games Hedges has started. That win ratio drops to 27% with the attacker out of the team due to injury.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass (L) with Ryan Hedges during the Europa Conference League qualifier with Breidablik.

Glass said: “You can’t underestimate what you are losing when you lose guys like that.

“You can see how much we have missed Ryan.

“His imagination and he is a little bit different, especially in the final third of the pitch.

“Ryan works well for the team

“You see him in training and see the quality he’s got and the imagination he brings.

“It gives you something a little bit different.”

The ‘creative spark’ that Hedges brings

Aberdeen rejected an offer of just under £500,000 from Championship Blackburn Rovers in the transfer window for Hedges who is in the final year of his contract.

Another two English second tier clubs attempted to land Hedges who will be free to speak to any interested clubs from the start of the winter transfer window on January 1.

Ryan Hedges celebrates his goal to make it 2-1 Aberdeen against Breidablik in the Europa Conference League qualifier.

Aberdeen are desperate to retain Hedges and have tabled a new contract that would make the attacker one of the club’s highest paid players.

Glass recently confirmed Hedges did not push for a move away from Pittodrie in the summer amidst the interest from England.

Ryan is very important to us as a team.

“He brings a big creative spark.”

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass

The Dons boss retains hope Hedges will commit his future to the club by penning a new contract.

He said: “Ryan is very important to us as a team.

“He brings a big creative spark.

“The other players like playing with him.

“As a coaching staff, we like him in the team.

“He’s brilliant around the group. It’s good that’s he’s back.”

Hedges managed 72 minutes at St Mirren before being substituted.

Ryan Hedges receives treatment at the sideline after being injured during the League Cup loss at Raith Rovers.

Glass will manage Hedges’ return to action

Glass insists they will manage his return and will not gamble on pushing him too hard, too soon after more than a month out injured.

He said: “It’s important we manage Ryan right for the long-term and don’t force it.

“Him coming back from injury is vital for us as a group.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]