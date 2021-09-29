Manchester United ‘tracking’ Aberdeen’s 18-year-old defender Calvin Ramsay

English Premier League giants Manchester United are the latest club to be linked with Aberdeen full back Calvin Ramsay.

The 18-year-old has been hugely impressive for the Dons this season, despite their recent run of eight games without a win.

According to a report in the Scottish Sun, the Red Devils are monitoring Ramsay’s progress.

It was reported last month that Everton had turned their attention to Ramsay after failing with a couple of bids to sign Rangers right back Nathan Patterson.

Ramsay, who made his debut for Scotland under-21s in a Euro qualifier against Turkey last month, has six assists in 14 appearances so far this season.