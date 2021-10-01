Training ground wind-ups keep Calvin Ramsay grounded amid Manchester United link

Aberdeen full-back Calvin Ramsay’s team-mates are keeping the teen grounded amid links with Manchester United.

The Old Trafford club are reportedly tracking Ramsay closely.

Everton also had the 18-year-old watched recently with Goodison Park boss Rafa Benitez understood to have the teen high on his January transfer wish-list.

Premier League clubs Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton are also understood to be monitoring the Scotland U21 international full-back.

Boss Stephen Glass recently said he would not be surprised if an English top-flight club made a bid to sign Ramsay during the January transfer window.

The link with world football giants Manchester United is another significant development in Ramsay’s rapid rise since his first team debut in March this year.

Glass insists the teen remains humble and is taking the speculation in his stride.

However, if Ramsay’s mind was to wonder to thoughts of starring alongside one of the world’s greatest ever players, Manchester United’s five time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, he is quickly brought back to earth with a bump by team-mates’ banter.

Glass said: “Calvin is humble and level enough that he takes it in his stride.

“The group actually takes care of stuff like that as well.

“Calvin made a couple of mistakes today in training and the boys were winding him up saying ‘you’ll not get away with that at Man United’ – the usual stuff.

“It is normal for that stuff to happen.”

CR7 does it again for United! 😍 Ice in his veins…#UCL pic.twitter.com/TfDWGxCGr1 — BT Sport (@btsport) September 29, 2021

Talks with keeper Joe Lewis still to happen

The interest of three-time Champions League winners Manchester United is yet another product of in the meteoric rise of Ramsay, who has continued to impress despite Aberdeen currently being mired in an eight game winless streak in all competitions.

The teenager provided superb dead-ball assists for both goals in the 3-2 loss to St Mirren at the weekend.

As Ramsay impressed against St Mirren, some players struggled and made costly mistakes in a defeat which condemned the Dons to their worst run of form since January to March 2010.

Keeper Joe Lewis was at fault for two of the goals.

Apoor kick out ultimately led to St Mirren’s opening goal.

The 33-year-old also came off his line to meet a cross directed at striker Curtis Main, but completely missed and the ball flew into the empty net for Saints’ winner.

In the aftermath of Aberdeen crashing to three successive Premiership defeats for the first time since May 2016, Glass confirmed he would talk with Lewis this week about the mistakes.

Those talks have yet to happen, but will ahead of Sunday’s high-pressure clash with Celtic.

GOAL! St Mirren 3-2 Aberdeen (Main, 61) 𝐖𝐇𝐀𝐓 𝐀 𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄! 💥 🗣 "It's another amazing turnaround! Extraordinary!" 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/Hlk8w6nQGQ — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) September 26, 2021

Glass also confirmed he will hold discussions with other players.

He said: “I have left him (Lewis) at the moment.

“You see how people react in training and during the week.

“It is important that you give people their space and choose the right time to speak to your players.

“There are a few of them I need to speak to this week.

“I don’t want to make a huge thing out of Joe as he was one out of a group of individuals that made errors last weekend.

“There is nothing special in that situation.”

The ‘right’ players will be in the team

Lewis has started every game he has been fit and available for since signing for Aberdeen in summer 2016 and has racked up more than 200 starts.

Lewis has not been informed yet whether he will start against Celtic, but neither have any of the outfield players.

Glass said: “I have a team in mind for the game at the weekend and the 11 players that will play don’t know the team yet.

“Joe comes into that number

“It is not a special situation.

“There are a group of players here that are desperate to play.

“The players will know the team at the right time and the right people will be in it.”

Marley Watkins ruled out of Celtic clash

Aberdeen will be without recent signing Marley Watkins for the clash with Celtic due to an injury that has ruled the attacker out of the last two games.

Defender Andy Considine is out until the new year following cruciate ligament surgery.

Wingers Connor McLennan and Matty Kennedy are both sidelined with back problems.

On-loan Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Teddy Jenks is suspended having been dismissed in the loss to St Mirren following a second yellow card.

Aberdeen have not won in eight games and are on the worst run of form since 2010.

With just two points from the last possible 15, the Reds have dropped into the Premiership bottom six.

Despite the current lack of wins, Glass insists the squad remain upbeat.

He said: ” The mood is good.

“We know there is a big crowd coming and it is a big occasion to show what we are capable of.

“We have a group that will be prepared for the game against Celtic on Sunday.

“There are no fresh injuries and, other than Teddy’s suspension, we are as we were.”