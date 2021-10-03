Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, October 4th 2021
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen women want fans to enjoy a Dons double header at Pittodrie and Balmoral Stadium

By Sophie Goodwin
October 3, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen FC Women's manager Emma Hunter
Aberdeen women are hoping to attract another big crowd at Balmoral Stadium in their home fixture against Hearts in SWPL 1.

Emma Hunter is calling for supporters to make their way to Balmoral after the men’s game against Celtic for a double-header of Dons football.

Aberdeen are unbeaten in three matches and will hope that an impressive home crowd will help to continue the momentum within the squad.

The co-manager said: “I think the key message is you’ve got a double-header in your city where you can go and see the men and women teams on the same day.

“It’s an opportunity to watch back-to-back football with a club that you love and support. For me, I would love to see that.

“Equally, there will be people that obviously can’t go to the Celtic game for whatever reason, whether it’s cost implications. What the women’s team can offer is an opportunity come at a much cheaper rate to watch our game and support us.

480 fans attended Aberdeen’s opening SWPL1 fixture against Celtic

“Hopefully people will get behind us. Like I’ve said before these home games are the ones that will matter to us the most in terms of picking up the points and where we can finish in the table.”

A big crowd will also help raise the profile of the club as many SWPL 1 clubs are hoping to break their own record attendances over the course of the season.

Hearts’ previous fixture made Scottish women’s football history when more than 5,500 fans watched the Edinburgh derby at Easter Road.

Important three points at stake

Aberdeen are approaching the game as another must-win fixture before the Dons begin a tough run of games against Rangers, Hibernian and Glasgow City.

A win for the Dons will secure an impressive points return so early in the season.

Hearts have struggled for form this season having picked up no points thus far in SWPL 1, but Hunter feels the Edinburgh side’s position in the table is misleading and expects a difficult game.

She said: “It’s a really important three points. For me, if we can get the three points it will have been an almost perfect start to how we have went about the season.

“Hearts are growing into the season and I know their place in the table and their results isn’t actually a true reflection of how they’re progressing.

“The new manager Eva [Olid] is trying to implement a style of play, and watching them play against Rangers they were really resilient and defended really well.

“We’re going to have to up our game on Sunday and create more opportunities than we have done in the last couple of games.

“We will work on that this week. Making sure we’re able to shift the ball nice and quickly and create more chances in the final third.”

Aberdeen women kick off at 4pm against Hearts at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

