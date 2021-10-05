Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen must do whatever it takes to avoid 10-in-a-row

Stephen Glass will know he cannot afford an unwelcome 10-in-a-row following yet another defeat at the weekend.

The Dons didn’t play at all in the first half against Celtic on Sunday and there was a 15-minute period in the second half where they didn’t offer much too, so in total 30 minutes out of 90 in a big game isn’t great.

The biggest frustration for Aberdeen fans about Sunday’s game specifically is that we can all see this Celtic team is nowhere near their best.

Ange Postecoglou’s side is very much a work in progress and they were there for the beating on Sunday, but I’m sorry to say Aberdeen were not up to the task and across the piece I couldn’t begrudge the Hoops their 2-1 win at Pitodrie.

What really concerns me is the comments I’m hearing from the Dons – and Ross County for that matter – about how their season is going.

It seems every manager near the bottom of the table is trying to tell us how well their team has played in spells, how many chances they are creating and then claim it is only a matter of time before the goals start flowing.

That worries me.

If you are creating all these chances but not scoring, what is going to happen when the confidence drains away and those opportunities are not being created?

In what has become a familiar theme for Aberdeen in recent weeks whenever the opposition hits the target the ball ends up in the back of the net.

Celtic continued that trend with two goals from their two attempts on target.

Stephen is clearly hurting and I feel for him when I hear him saying managing the club is a joyless experience just now.

He is a new manager who has returned to Scotland from the United States with a vision of how he wants his side to play.

He doesn’t need advice from me, but if I was in his position I know that I’d be preparing for the next game after the international break with one thing in mind – winning the game. Forget the style of play, forget the flowing football and the number of chances being created; roll your sleeves up, dig in and grind out a win by doing whatever it takes.

That is where Aberdeen are at this point. They have not won a game in nine, have lost their last four matches in a row and are going through their worst run of results since Mark McGhee was in charge a decade ago.

Emotions are going to be running high among the Dons support and that goodwill towards the manager will be starting to wear thin for some.

Stephen knows football is a results business and he badly needs one, but the trip to Dens Park after the break will not be easy.

Dundee have been struggling too, but they will be looking at Aberdeen thinking the game is a great chance to get their first win in the league.

It has become a massive game.

Scotland can take a huge step towards 2022 World Cup in Qatar

I hope to hear the Hampden roar in full effect on Saturday as Scotland go in search of the three points which will take them a step closer to the World Cup play-offs.

Israel are the visitors to the National Stadium and if there is one team we should know all about by this point given our recent encounters with them.

The win in Austria last month has put Scotland on the brink of the play-offs and I would hope the experience gained from qualifying for the Euros will help Steve Clarke and his players get across the line.

I’d still like to see Scotland scoring more goals than they have been, but we should be feeling confident about our prospects of reaching Qatar.

But with Lyndon Dykes getting on the scoresheet again for Queens Park Rangers in their 3-2 win against Preston on Saturday, I hope he can continue his good form when it matters on Saturday.

Do we need VAR in Scotland?

I’ve changed my mind so many times on whether we need VAR in Scotland that I find myself sitting on the fence on whether it will be good for the game up here.

I watch some decisions which are given in England and find myself shaking my head in disbelief at times and, judging by the opinions of some ex-professionals who played the game for 20 years, it seems I am not alone.

We certainly didn’t need VAR at Ibrox on Sunday to determine whether Ryan Porteous of Hibs deserved a red card for his challenge against Rangers.

It was a needless and reckless challenge for me and I don’t think he can have any complaints.