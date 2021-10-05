Aberdeen women’s Eilidh Shore nominated for SWPL 1 Player of the Month

Eilidh Shore has been nominated for SWPL 1 Player of the Month for September after a series of fine performances for the Dons.

The midfielder has been an integral part of Aberdeen’s season having being named in the starting XI in all four September fixtures.

Shore scored in the Dons first game back in SWPL 1 with a looping header against Celtic and has been a vital playmaker from midfield in every match since.

The 19-year-old ‘s fine form carries on from last season where she was named Aberdeen’s Players Player of the Year.

Aberdeen co-manager Emma Hunter is delighted that Shore’s performances haven’t gone unnoticed.

Speaking to the SWF website, Hunter said: “Eilidh truly deserves to be nominated for player of the month not just for her performances more recently, but for her contribution to the success of Aberdeen Women since the inaugural season in 2019.

“She is without a doubt the most humble, resilient and consistent player in our squad. She shows a maturity beyond her years both technically, tactically and mentally. She’s the quiet leader and for me, has already stood out in SWPL 1.”

Voting is now live and closes Thursday 14th October at 5pm : https://www.womenspremierleague.co.uk/player-of-the-month/