Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Calum Dingwall says Inverurie have belief ahead of Buckie clash

By Callum Law
October 9, 2021, 6:00 am
CR0015803 Highland League match between Inverurie Locos and Wick Academy at Harlaw Park, Inverurie. In the picture Calum Dingwall shoots. Picture by Jim Irvine 2-11-19
CR0015803 Highland League match between Inverurie Locos and Wick Academy at Harlaw Park, Inverurie. In the picture Calum Dingwall shoots. Picture by Jim Irvine 2-11-19

Calum Dingwall says Inverurie Locos have the belief they can compete at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

The Railwaymen – who are second in the table – face fifth-placed Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

Inverurie are on a run of five straight wins in the league which has included victories against three of the top seven – Formartine United, Brora Rangers and Brechin City.

Midfielder Dingwall said: “We’re on a good run in the league and I think we’ve shown we can compete.

“That’s Formartine, Brora and Brechin we’ve beaten on this run.

“In the past you could maybe argue that Locos struggled against the big teams.

“But with every win against a top team we’re getting that belief.

“This is another big game against Buckie, they’re up near the top as well and this is a different test for us being away from home.”

Big game for Buckie

Buckie have already lost three times in the league this term.

Manager Graeme Stewart said: “It’s not must-win but it is the biggest game in the league for us so far this season.

“We can’t keep saying we’ve been unlucky – but no team has outplayed us this season – and I’d include Inverness in that.

“When you look at our fixtures we’ve drawn with Fraserburgh, beaten Formartine and lost away from home to Brora, Rothes and Brechin.

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart believes they can get the better of Inverurie

“Those were three hard away games and we should probably have got something from two of them.

“But we’ve still got all these teams to play again and I think win, lose or draw this game we’ll be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.”

Elsewhere two teams looking for a return to form meet at Glebe Park as Brechin City host Huntly.

The Hedgemen were defeated by Inverurie on Wednesday while the Black and Golds went down to Nairn County.

Rothes look to extend their unbeaten run to 16 games when they visit Kynoch Park to tackle 12th-placed Keith.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]