Calum Dingwall says Inverurie have belief ahead of Buckie clash

Calum Dingwall says Inverurie Locos have the belief they can compete at the top of the Breedon Highland League.

The Railwaymen – who are second in the table – face fifth-placed Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

Inverurie are on a run of five straight wins in the league which has included victories against three of the top seven – Formartine United, Brora Rangers and Brechin City.

Midfielder Dingwall said: “We’re on a good run in the league and I think we’ve shown we can compete.

“That’s Formartine, Brora and Brechin we’ve beaten on this run.

“In the past you could maybe argue that Locos struggled against the big teams.

“But with every win against a top team we’re getting that belief.

“This is another big game against Buckie, they’re up near the top as well and this is a different test for us being away from home.”

Big game for Buckie

Buckie have already lost three times in the league this term.

Manager Graeme Stewart said: “It’s not must-win but it is the biggest game in the league for us so far this season.

“We can’t keep saying we’ve been unlucky – but no team has outplayed us this season – and I’d include Inverness in that.

“When you look at our fixtures we’ve drawn with Fraserburgh, beaten Formartine and lost away from home to Brora, Rothes and Brechin.

“Those were three hard away games and we should probably have got something from two of them.

“But we’ve still got all these teams to play again and I think win, lose or draw this game we’ll be there or thereabouts come the end of the season.”

Elsewhere two teams looking for a return to form meet at Glebe Park as Brechin City host Huntly.

The Hedgemen were defeated by Inverurie on Wednesday while the Black and Golds went down to Nairn County.

Rothes look to extend their unbeaten run to 16 games when they visit Kynoch Park to tackle 12th-placed Keith.