Aberdeen Women suffer 8-0 defeat against SWPL 1 leaders Rangers

It was a day to forget for Aberdeen Women as they suffered an 8-0 defeat against SWPL 1 leaders Rangers in Glasgow.

The Dons had lost 5-2 against the Gers in the SWPL Cup earlier this season and once again struggled to cope with the attacking quality in Malky Thomson’s side.

Kayla McCoy, making her first SWPL start, broke the deadlock for the hosts in the opening minute with Lizzie Arnot doubling the advantage in the 13th minute.

McCoy made it three 10 minutes later when she applied the finishing touch to a Rachel McLauchlan pass.

Kirsten Reilly added the fourth nine minutes before the break before Chelsea Cornet grabbed the fifth before the break.

There was no let-up from the Gers after the interval with Arnot scoring direct from a corner in the opening minute of the half before McCoy completed her hat-trick in the 49th minute.

The scoring was completed five minutes from time when Jane Ross slotted home.

Loren Campbell, who captained the Dons with skipper Kelly Forrest again sidelined, told the AFC website: “I think we were just outclassed by a professional team and sometimes you just have to be honest about that.

“Not to make any excuses but we have a depleted squad with injuries and we’re a young side which has been made even younger by those coming in to replace those that are out.

“There is definitely things we can take from the game and although Rangers are maybe not a team we can beat right now there are others we can beat so we need to take something from today into those other games.

“We just have to dust ourselves down, put this behind us and move on to next week.”

#SWPL | Here's the @SWPL 1 table ⬇ The top 3⃣ extend the gap with victories today ↕@ThistleWFC are the biggest movers, jumping from bottom to sixth place with victory over @HibernianWomen ⬆ pic.twitter.com/vB4z4KRTUR — Scottish Women's Premier League (@SWPL) October 10, 2021

Elsewhere, Celtic ran out 6-0 winners at Hamilton Accies, while Glasgow City won 2-0 at Hearts.

Partick Thistle picked up a surprise 3-2 win at home against Hibernian, while Spartans drew 0-0 with Motherwell.

In SWFL North/East, Buchan recorded a 4-0 victory at Raith Rovers.

In the last full round of fixtures in the SWF Highlands and Islands League, Inverness Caledonian Thistle won 4-1 at Sutherland, Caithness beat Buckie Thistle 4-2, Clachnacuddin defeated Nairn St Ninians 5-1 and Kirkwall City won 5-2 at Orkney.