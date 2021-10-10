Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women suffer 8-0 defeat against SWPL 1 leaders Rangers

By Danny Law
October 10, 2021, 7:50 pm
Aberdeen co-manager Emma Hunter.
It was a day to forget for Aberdeen Women as they suffered an 8-0 defeat against SWPL 1 leaders Rangers in Glasgow.

The Dons had lost 5-2 against the Gers in the SWPL Cup earlier this season and once again struggled to cope with the attacking quality in Malky Thomson’s side.

Kayla McCoy, making her first SWPL start, broke the deadlock for the hosts in the opening minute with Lizzie Arnot doubling the advantage in the 13th minute.

McCoy made it three 10 minutes later when she applied the finishing touch to a Rachel McLauchlan pass.

Kirsten Reilly added the fourth nine minutes before the break before Chelsea Cornet grabbed the fifth before the break.

There was no let-up from the Gers after the interval with Arnot scoring direct from a corner in the opening minute of the half before McCoy completed her hat-trick in the 49th minute.

The scoring was completed five minutes from time when Jane Ross slotted home.

Loren Campbell admitted the Dons were outclassed by the SWPL 1 leaders.

Loren Campbell, who captained the Dons with skipper Kelly Forrest again sidelined, told the AFC website: “I think we were just outclassed by a professional team and sometimes you just have to be honest about that.

“Not to make any excuses but we have a depleted squad with injuries and we’re a young side which has been made even younger by those coming in to replace those that are out.

“There is definitely things we can take from the game and although Rangers are maybe not a team we can beat right now there are others we can beat so we need to take something from today into those other games.

“We just have to dust ourselves down, put this behind us and move on to next week.”

Elsewhere, Celtic ran out 6-0 winners at Hamilton Accies, while Glasgow City won 2-0 at Hearts.

Partick Thistle picked up a surprise 3-2 win at home against Hibernian, while Spartans drew 0-0 with Motherwell.

In SWFL North/East, Buchan recorded a 4-0 victory at Raith Rovers.

In the last full round of fixtures in the SWF Highlands and Islands League, Inverness Caledonian Thistle won 4-1 at Sutherland, Caithness beat Buckie Thistle 4-2, Clachnacuddin defeated Nairn St Ninians 5-1 and Kirkwall City won 5-2 at Orkney.

