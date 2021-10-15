Aberdeen not ‘dejected, lost or broken’ despite winless slump, insists boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists his under pressure squad are not dejected, lost or broken despite the worst run of form since 2010.

The international break offered Glass a two-week window to work with his players in a bid to end a nine-game winless streak.

Despite losing their last four Premiership games, Glass insists belief and confidence within the Reds has not been dented.

He insists the Dons’ mindset is spot on for Saturday’s away trip to Dundee, where they will attempt to revive their faltering season.

Glass will welcome back attackers Ryan Hedges and Marley Watkins for the must-win trip to the Premiership’s bottom side Dundee.

He said: “We’re on a poor run of games, there’s no doubt about that, but it would be easy for a group of players to look dejected, to look lost, to look broken.

“And I don’t see that when you look at our team.

“I think there needs to be a change in the resilience level that we’ve shown when we come under any sort of pressure in a game.

“However, it’s been individual mistakes and I think that’s why the team is showing belief.”

‘We’ll show energy and aggression’

More than 2,500 Aberdeen supporters will descend on Dens Park for the 6pm kick-off in the hope Glass’ side can end the long wait for a victory.

Glass believes the amount of tickets snapped up by the Red Army is proof supporters retain belief in his rebuilt squad.

He accepts supporters need to be rewarded with a victory and vowed his side will show ‘energy and aggression’ to end the winless slump.

Glass said: “To me, it’s important that we go and put on a performance for a big number of people that are coming to watch us on a Saturday night.

“The amount of tickets we’ve sold is on the back of a bit of belief in what they think their team can do.

“We’ll show an energy, we’ll show an aggression and I think it’s important that we get back to winning ways.

“As always, the other team are trying to do exactly the same thing, but we think we’ve got a good group of players here that are capable of going to win.

“That’s all we’re focused on.”

GOAL! Aberdeen 1-1 Celtic (Ferguson, 56) Lewis Ferguson equalises for Aberdeen – game on! ⚽ 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football! pic.twitter.com/cLsiDeVlPW — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) October 3, 2021

Return of Welsh caps Hedges and Watkins

Glass received a double boost with the return of Welsh international duo Hedges and Watkins, who both missed the 2-1 loss to Celtic before the international break.

Hedges had returned from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury for the 3-2 loss away to St Mirren.

However, that was Hedges’ only game back before the 26-year-old was ruled out of the Celtic clash due to illness.

Summer signing Watkins has missed the last three games with a hamstring problem.

Watkins, 30, has managed just one start and one appearance off the bench since arriving on a two-year contract in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Glass said: “There is a lot better availability than last time with the comeback players Ryan and Marley.

“When that level of player comes back and gives you the amount of options that they do, it is helpful.

“We are looking forward to having them part of the team again.

“It has been a while since we had them for a good run.”

‘Watkins was brought back for a reason’

Watkins had a successful spell on loan at Pittodrie from Bristol City last summer before a hamstring injury forced his return to his parent club in November.

Following his exit from Bristol in the summer, Watkins joined Championship Cardiff City on a short-term contract until the end of August following a successful trial.

He scored twice on Cardiff debut in a 3-2 EFL Cup win over Sutton United.

However, Cardiff manager Mick McCarthy did not offer him a contract extension.

That opened up the opportunity for Glass to sign free-agent Watkins.

👋🏼 Welcome back to Pittodrie Marley Watkins. 📝 Ahead of kick off this evening, we are delighted to announce that @MarleyWatkins has returned to The Dons on a two year deal. — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 26, 2021

Glass said: “We brought back Marley for a reason and we have not been able to see him enough on the pitch.

“Ryan has been pretty unfortunate with his injury and then taking ill before the Celtic game.

“I know that Ryan is itching to get back as well and all the work he has done to get himself fit went by the wayside when he fell ill.”