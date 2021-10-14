Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ethan Ross thanks Aberdeen after sealing Raith Rovers switch

By Jamie Durent
October 14, 2021, 6:08 pm Updated: October 14, 2021, 6:57 pm
Ethan Ross.
Ethan Ross has thanked Aberdeen for “unbelievable memories” after sealing a switch to Championship side Raith Rovers.

After a few months out of the game, Ross has signed a three-year deal with Rovers, a club with which he spent time on loan with in 2020-21.

Ross made 14 appearances for the Dons having come through their academy, making his senior debut in a Scottish Cup tie against Stenhousemuir in 2019.

He turned down the chance of a new deal at Pittodrie in favour of moving elsewhere and had a trial at English Premiership side Southampton. More recently, he had been linked with ambitious League One club Queen’s Park.

Ross tweeted: “Want to say thanks to Aberdeen for the past 10 years. Coming into the youth academy aged 10 to making my first team debut at 17 and being part of the first team squad, I’ve had some unbelievable memories and met some friends for life. Wish the club nothing but success in the future.”

Because of his age, the two clubs have had to agree a compensation fee for the winger to complete the move.

Inverurie-born Ross captained the club’s youth sides and also had a loan stint with Dunfermline during his time with Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Ethan Ross comes on for his league debut at Celtic Park in March 2019.

There was concern from Dons fans when he left the club for nothing, with director of football Steven Gunn asserting the club did all they could to retain him.

Raith boss John McGlynn told their website: “Ethan is no stranger to Stark’s Park having been with us in the first part of last season and with Kai Fotheringham going back to Dundee Utd it was a no brainer to pursue the signing of Ethan.

“It’s another statement of the work going on at Starks Park that we could lure him here. I would like to thank Aberdeen FC for their help, and in particular Steven Gunn who was excellent to deal with throughout the negotiations.”

Ross’ older brother Seb was also on the move from the north-east this summer, leaving Cove Rangers to join fellow third-tier side Falkirk.

