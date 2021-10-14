Ethan Ross thanks Aberdeen after sealing Raith Rovers switch

Ethan Ross has thanked Aberdeen for “unbelievable memories” after sealing a switch to Championship side Raith Rovers.

After a few months out of the game, Ross has signed a three-year deal with Rovers, a club with which he spent time on loan with in 2020-21.

Ross made 14 appearances for the Dons having come through their academy, making his senior debut in a Scottish Cup tie against Stenhousemuir in 2019.

He turned down the chance of a new deal at Pittodrie in favour of moving elsewhere and had a trial at English Premiership side Southampton. More recently, he had been linked with ambitious League One club Queen’s Park.

Ross tweeted: “Want to say thanks to Aberdeen for the past 10 years. Coming into the youth academy aged 10 to making my first team debut at 17 and being part of the first team squad, I’ve had some unbelievable memories and met some friends for life. Wish the club nothing but success in the future.”

Because of his age, the two clubs have had to agree a compensation fee for the winger to complete the move.

Inverurie-born Ross captained the club’s youth sides and also had a loan stint with Dunfermline during his time with Aberdeen.

There was concern from Dons fans when he left the club for nothing, with director of football Steven Gunn asserting the club did all they could to retain him.

Raith boss John McGlynn told their website: “Ethan is no stranger to Stark’s Park having been with us in the first part of last season and with Kai Fotheringham going back to Dundee Utd it was a no brainer to pursue the signing of Ethan.

“It’s another statement of the work going on at Starks Park that we could lure him here. I would like to thank Aberdeen FC for their help, and in particular Steven Gunn who was excellent to deal with throughout the negotiations.”

Ross’ older brother Seb was also on the move from the north-east this summer, leaving Cove Rangers to join fellow third-tier side Falkirk.