Defiant skipper Scott Brown issues warning to critics lining up to write off Aberdeen

Defiant skipper Scott Brown warns critics lining up to write off Aberdeen that it will only fire up the Dons to prove them wrong.

The 36-year-old reckons the doubters questioning the Reds will unify the under pressure squad further in the bid to kick-start the faltering season.

The Dons have slumped to a nine-game run without a victory in all competitions.

It is the worst run of form by an Aberdeen team since 2010.

Brown insists Aberdeen have the mental strength to haul themselves out of that slump – beginning at Dundee away on Saturday.

Following the Dens Park clash Aberdeen’s next four games are against the top teams in the Premiership table – Rangers, Hearts, Hibs and Motherwell.

Brown reckons victory in Dundee would take the pressure off the Dons and could ignite a winning run against the league’s top teams.

He said: “I think being written off brings out the best in everyone.

“When people say you shouldn’t be here or you’re not good enough, that’s when you come together.

“You work even harder. You need that mental strength and belief – that willingness to make a tackle for your mate if he’s out of position.

“That’s what we need to make sure we do here. We need to do that horrible part of the game, especially at Dundee as they have some good, honest players.

“We need to tick all the boxes by working hard, getting the ball down and sticking it in the back of the net.”

Win at Dundee to take the pressure off

As Celtic captain Brown led the Parkhead club to nine-in-a-row and an historic quadruple treble. A nine-game winless run is new territory for him.

Celtic were desperate to secure Brown on a longer contract but he opted to join Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass’ rebuild on a two-year contract in a player-coach role.

Brown is under no illusions as to the significance of October with games against the four early pace-setters back to back following the Dundee match.

Rather than look at it as a daunting challenge Brown prefers to approach those games as an opportunity to rack up wins, build momentum and slash the gap on the top teams.

He said: “The games coming up is an opportunity, it’s a huge month for us – we understand that.

“We need to win games and the first one is the one that will take the pressure off.

“Once we win one, we will get the confidence and then the belief to go on a run.

“When we win a game I think we can go two, three, four, five games.

“But we need to start being hard to beat and sometimes if you need to nick a 1-0, hold out to get a result, that’s what you need to do.

“It can’t always be attractive football in Scotland we all know that.”

Always going to be ‘little stumbling blocks’

Glass overhauled the squad during the summer transfer window with 10 new signings arriving and 11 exiting.

The new era under Glass, assistant Allan Russell, assistant coach Henry Apaloo and Brown began strongly with five victories from the opening six fixtures.

“It’s not always going to go your way in football but it’s about keeping going, keep believing in yourself. “That goes for us in the dressing-room and the management as well.” Aberdeen captain Scott Brown

Aberdeen progressed beyond BK Hacken (Sweden) and Breidablik (Iceland) in the Europa Conference League qualifiers whilst also defeating Dundee United and Livingston in the opening two Premiership games.

Then the Reds threw away a 1-0 lead at Raith Rovers to lose 2-1 and exit the League Cup. That was the start of the winless streak that is the worst in 11 years.

Brown said: “We came in, hit the ground running but there is always going to be little stumbling blocks.

“We always want to make a statement and win games.

Scott Brown has just come off but almost put Aberdeen ahead against his former club.

“We will always work hard to do that, it’s about getting the little bits of quality in either box.

“That’s what we have been working on, we’ve had 10 days to do it and look for solutions.

“We will have a big crowd at Dens, it’s a great pitch there and we want to make sure we put in a good performance to get a result.”

Beware Leigh Griffiths – if passed fit

Brown could come up against former Celtic team-mate Leigh Griffiths as the 31-year-old striker in on loan at Dundee.

Griffiths scored 123 goals for the Hoops over a six-season period and has won 14 trophies with the Parkhead side.

The striker is back training after an ankle injury and Dundee boss James McPake will make a late fitness call on him ahead of the Dons game.

Griffiths came off the bench for Celtic in April to deny Aberdeen a win when netting in injury time to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Brown said: “Everyone knows how good a player Griff is. He’ll want to show everyone as well.

“We know how good his finishing is. His left foot is an absolute wand.

“It’s hard for him. He’s not had a lot of game time at Celtic and he’s gone to Dundee to show everyone he can still play at the top level, which everyone believes he can.

“He goes and gets injured against Rangers and they have probably missed him.

“I’ve heard he’s back in training so I’ll be looking for his name on the team-sheet, that’s for sure.

“He’s a top player. He just needs to focus and get back to doing what he does best.

“Hopefully it’s not this weekend because we need to play well and get points on the board.”