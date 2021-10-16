Pressure piling on struggling Aberdeen as winless run extends to 10 games with 2-1 loss at Premiership’s bottom side

More pressure mounted on struggling Aberdeen with a 2-1 loss at Premiership bottom side Dundee.

This was billed as a ‘must win’ for the Dons and they failed to deliver in a dismal night on Tayside as the freefall of the season continued.

Aberdeen have now lost five straight games for the first time since April 2011.

Their winless run extended to 10 games in all competitions.

Ninth-placed in the Premiership, Aberdeen have now taken just two points from the last possible 21.

It is now 13 games since Aberdeen’s leaky defence last registered a clean sheet.

Horrific stats at any time. Even worse ahead of a challenging October where the Dons will face Hibs, Rangers, Hearts and Motherwell.

Aberdeen were punished for defensive slackness and big players such as Ryan Hedges, Lewis Ferguson and Christian Ramirez did not do enough on the night.

US-based chairman Dave Cormack was at Dens Park to watch the Reds’ slump reach another low.

A summer rebuild where manager Stephen Glass was given the backing to rebuild the team with 10 new signings has yet to click.

There were three changes to the Aberdeen starting XI that lost 2-1 to Celtic before the international break.

Welsh international attacker Ryan Hedges returned having missed the Celtic loss due to illness.

Also returning to the starting line-up were Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher and Funso Ojo.

On-loan duo Austin Samuels (Wolves) and Matty Longstaff (Newcastle United) dropped to the bench, with Ross McCrorie not in the squad due to injury.

In the build up to the game, boss Stephen Glass had said he faced a goalkeeper selection headache due to Joe Lewis’ response in training during the international break.

Lewis had been dropped to the bench for the loss to Celtic. It was the first time the 34-year-old had not started a game he has been fit and available for since signing for Aberdeen in summer 2016.

Ultimately any decision was taken out of Glass’ hands as Lewis was ruled out of the Dundee clash by illness.

Teenage keeper Tom Ritchie was on the bench.

🔴 Our captain leads us out for our warm up in front of The Red Army. COYR! #StandFree pic.twitter.com/EX9d9jFAeb — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) October 16, 2021

Dundee created the first opening in the first minute when Luke McCowan tried to shape a 22-yard drive from the left flank into goal but Woods punched clear.

The home side started the more positive and were dictating the tempo and threatened when Leigh Griffiths, on loan from Celtic, heading wide of goal from the centre of the box.

In the 17th minute Calvin Ramsay played a corner kick from the left low into the box to meet the on-running Ryan Hedges, who had raced into space.

However, Hedges shot high and wide from 12 yards.

In the 23rd minute Lewis Ferguson headed wide from the centre of the box.

Superb play from Charlie Adam in the heart of midfield moments later saw the veteran nutmeg Scott Brown before unleashing a superb cross field pass to McCowan who shot wide from 22 yards.

It was terrific play from Adam and McCowan’s shot failed to do it justice.

Aberdeen came close in the 31st minute when Ramsay’s corner kick picked out Ramirez, who unleashed a powerful diving header from 15 yards, but Griffiths was on hand to head off the line at the near post.

The loose ball was cleared out as far as Jonny Hayes, who shot just over from 25 yards.

There was plenty of hard work and determination from both sides but little cutting edge in front of goal in a tense opening 45 minutes.

Half-time: Dundee 0 Aberdeen 0

Aberdeen fell behind in the 49th minute when Paul McMullan played a superb ball upfield to Griffiths.

Centre-back David Bates tried to play Griffiths offside, but he got it wrong as the striker timed his run in behind the defence perfectly.

Griffiths raced in on goal and drilled a right-footed shot from just inside the box through the legs of keeper Woods.

Moments later Ferguson hit a low shot in from 22 yards, but keeper Legzdins pushed the weak shot wide.

Aberdeen’s night plunged further into trouble on 62 minutes when McGhee played a pass into McGowan at the edge of the area and the Dundee player curled a shot low beyond Woods.

Yet again the defending was terrible and was punished.

Aberdeen secured a lifeline in the 67th minute when Declan Gallagher pushed upfield in possession before fining Jack MacKenzie.

Left-back MacKenzie curled an inviting cross along the face of goal.

No Dundee defender cleared it and Ramirez drifted into a pocket of space at the back post to send a right-footed shot in from eight yards.

Moments later Hedges fired in a powerful shot, but keeper Legzdins saved.

Aberdeen pushed forward in a bid to salvage something from the game that got more and more frantic.

Dons’ goalkeeping coach Gordon Marshall was sent to the stand as emotions boiled over.

There were nine minutes of injury time, but it still wasn’t enough to prevent crashing to a fifth successive Premiership defeat. Dundee boss James McPake was also sent to the stand during a chaotic injury time.

Full-time: Dundee 2 Aberdeen 1

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Woods 6; Mackenzie 6, Gallagher 5, Bates 5, Ramsay 6, Brown 6, Ferguson 5 (Emmanuel-Thomas 97), Ojo 5 (McGinn 65), Hayes 5 (Watkins 65), Hedges 5, Ramirez 5

Subs: Ritchie, McGeouch, Jenks, Samuels

DUNDEE (4-1-4-1): Legzdins 6; Kerr 6, Marshall 6, Sweeney 6, McGhee 6, Bryne 6, Ashcroft 7, McCowan 7, McMullan 6, Adam 7, Griffiths 6 (Sheridan 56)

Substitutes: Sharp, Mullen, Elliot, Sheridan, Anderson, Cummings, Lamb

REFEREE: Colin Steven

MAN OF THE MATCH: Charlie Adam (Dundee)

ATTENDANCE: 6,578