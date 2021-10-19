Aberdeen Women co-boss Gavin Beith loving every minute in the top flight

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith continues to relish the SWPL1 challenge as he reflects on his first two months with the Dons.

Beith joined Emma Hunter at the helm in September as Aberdeen made the step up from SWPL2 to the Scottish top-flight.

It was also the co-manager’s first-ever season in SWPL1, having joined the Dons from SWPL2 side Dundee United Women, who narrowly missed out on promotion last year.

Beith believes coaching in SWPL1 was too good an opportunity to pass up on, as he said: “I don’t mean any disrespect to SWPL2, but the difference in the level is night and day. It’s a massive, massive step up.

“To have had the opportunity to come in and be part of that, I have appreciated the opportunity to be involved with the club at this level. I’m loving every minute.”

Since joining the club, Beith has been impressed by the way Aberdeen is run on and off the pitch, which has made him feel at home from the very beginning.

He added: “Since day dot, the club has been fantastic. I had known Emma for some time, so I knew what to expect from her, she has been brilliant.

“Everyone has been an absolute joy to work with. From those working in HR, to the media team and the backroom staff that we’ve added to our team. Kenny (goalkeeper coach), Claire (coach) and Beth (physio) have all come in and been excellent.

“As soon as I walked through the door, there was a really good atmosphere. It’s a positive culture that you could just sense and that was something that I couldn’t wait to be a part of.”

Results on the pitch

That positivity has clearly rubbed off on the players, who have applied it on the pitch as Aberdeen have started the season well, currently sitting 5th in the league after seven games.

The performances may not have always been pretty, but the Dons have done well to adapt to life in the top flight in order to pick up vital points so early in the season.

Beith believes his side’s position in the league is evidence of their competitive capabilities, as he explained: “Every game has been a bit different. There has been the good, the bad and the indifferent.

“I think if we had said at the start of the season that we would be 5th after the first round of fixtures, we would be very happy with that.

“We knew that it would be a bit up and down, but with everything that we have experienced, it will put us in good stead for the remainder of the season. Overall, it’s been good, but we can be better.

“First and foremost, we want to be competitive and picking up points is vital. It’s difficult, because it’s such a competitive league, but we want to start winning in a manner that fits our group of players, which is a team that can go and play and get the ball down.”

Top-flight test

SWPL1 is notoriously difficult for sides outside of the top four, but Beith insists Aberdeen’s optimism will not waver against those teams as they look to learn from every match.

He said: “You know what those teams strengths and weaknesses are, but our preparation is the same for any game. We watch how they play and identify key players, but more importantly we approach it from our perspective to see what we can do to have an impact on the game.

“We know we’re going to come up against the likes of Rangers and Glasgow City, but we will never ever go in thinking we’re going to lose.

“Of course, we have to be realistic about how difficult the game will be, but we never approach it with a negative mindset. For us, it’s about showing what we can do and we’ve done that in those big games.

“When we played Celtic, there was only a goal in it up until the 92nd minute, and against Hibs the difference was only one goal, so we’re still within the game.

“For us, it’s going into those games and trying to be a threat as much as we can.”

Player progression

Beith worked with the under-17’s women’s Scotland squad before joining Emma Hunter as co-manager, meaning he already knew some of the Dons’ key players.

He believes that Aberdeen is the best place for the promising young players to develop their abilities and skills.

The co-boss said: “Our young players are starting off at a club that has a huge commitment to be bigger and better. We’re recognising the growth and the investment of the game, so they can actually become full-time, professional players.

“If they continue to show this attitude and application, I’m certain that they can strive to big things. They are a pleasure to work with and of course we want them to stay at Aberdeen, but the sky is the limit for them.”