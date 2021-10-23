Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hails makeshift backline following victory over Hibs

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass hailed his players’ resolve after enduring one defensive reshuffle after another in their 1-0 win against Hibernian.

The Dons lost Jack Mackenzie to injury before the game and both Calvin Ramsay and Declan Gallagher were forced off with injuries in the first half of the game at Pittodrie.

The loss of the players meant the Dons had to revert to a back three for the second half with team captain Scott Brown deployed as sweeper in the victory.

Glass said: “We had to reshape things and boys weren’t playing in natural positions.

“In the second half we didn’t have as much possession as we would have liked so we changed the shape a little bit to get more pressure on them.

“There were crosses and shots from distance but we didn’t give up a lot of opportunities for them to score.

“If we had made the mistakes we had previously, maybe I would be sitting here saying the same things.”

With Mackenzie set to see a specialist on Monday to assess the extent of his ankle injury suffered in training on Thursday the Aberdeen manager is fearing the worst.

Glass also believes it is unlikely Ramsay and Gallagher will be available for Wednesday’s trip to Ibrox to face Premiership champions Rangers.

He said: “I don’t know but I would guess Wednesday would be too quick as two fo them came off.

“But I hope that I am wrong.

“Jack Mackenzie will be assessed on Monday but it looked like a bad one on Thursday at training.

“Sometimes when you are under the cosh things get thrown at you and you have to deal with it.

“The players showed they are a group that can play multiple positions which helps.”