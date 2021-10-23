Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass hails makeshift backline following victory over Hibs

By Paul Third
October 23, 2021, 6:10 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass celebrates victory against Hibernian

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass hailed his players’ resolve after enduring one defensive reshuffle after another in their 1-0 win against Hibernian.

The Dons lost Jack Mackenzie to injury before the game and both Calvin Ramsay and Declan Gallagher were forced off with injuries in the first half of the game at Pittodrie.

The loss of the players meant the Dons had to revert to a back three for the second half with team captain Scott Brown deployed as sweeper in the victory.

Glass said: “We had to reshape things and boys weren’t playing in natural positions.

“In the second half we didn’t have as much possession as we would have liked so we changed the shape a little bit to get more pressure on them.

“There were crosses and shots from distance but we didn’t give up a lot of opportunities for them to score.

“If we had made the mistakes we had previously, maybe I would be sitting here saying the same things.”

With Mackenzie set to see a specialist on Monday to assess the extent of his ankle injury suffered in training on Thursday the Aberdeen manager is fearing the worst.

Glass also believes it is unlikely Ramsay and Gallagher will be available for Wednesday’s trip to Ibrox to face Premiership champions Rangers.

He said: “I don’t know but I would guess Wednesday would be too quick as two fo them came off.

“But I hope that I am wrong.

“Jack Mackenzie will be assessed on Monday but it looked like a bad one on Thursday at training.

“Sometimes when you are under the cosh things get thrown at you and you have to deal with it.

“The players showed they are a group that can play multiple positions which helps.”

