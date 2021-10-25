Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez: Criticism does not bother me

By Paul Third
October 25, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez celebrates at full time with his family, wife Valerie Ramirez and daughters Nova (left) and Zara

Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez insists he will not let criticism of him detract from helping haul the Dons up the Premiership table.

The American attacker scored his eighth goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-0 win against Hibernian as the Dons ended a five-game losing streak.

The win alleviated some of the pressure on Dons boss Stephen Glass with Ramirez also coming in for criticism following the 10 game run without a win.

He said: “I have had plenty of criticism of myself over the past couple of weeks. I just continue to be myself and that will continue to get us where we want to be.

“I’ve had messages and my wife has had messages. It is stuff that comes with (the territory).

“It was stuff like maybe I’m not fast enough, don’t score enough goals or take enough chances. It is what it is. When the team is not winning then stories are created. That was why I came over here to experience something different.”

The Dons striker is far from concerned at being singled out and is happy to use the negative comments he has viewed as motivation.

He said: “You can use it as fuel. I could lie and say I didn’t fully use it but I am comfortable in my own skin. I know what type of player I am.

“I am not going to go like Ryan Hedges and run at that pace. I do what I do and I am just glad we have won.

“That is now eight for the season. I am pleased with the way things are going and I just wish we had picked up a couple more wins but it will make things different at the end of it.”

Move across the Atlantic has been challenging

For Ramirez, the move to Scotland is the first time he has played outside the United States and he admits moving to Aberdeen has been a challenge for him and his family.

He said: “It has been a culture shock. It has been fun.

“It has been harder on my wife and family through the time that she has been alone. She has left everything and so that is an experience for the family and myself.

“That is the tough part and that adjustment that people don’t see. We have been trying to get through it and it will be good to get to the holidays when the families will get over and spend some time together.

“We are enjoying it and really blessed to be here.”

Christian Ramirez celebrates with Scott Brown (left) and manager Stephen Glass after his goal against Hibernian

The sense of relief at getting back to winning ways was palpable at Pittodrie at the full time whistle and Ramirez, who raced to celebrate his matchwinner with Dons boss Glass, was pleased to play his part in an important result for his manager.

He said: “For myself, the whole staff has given me so much confidence and has revitalised my career during my time here.

“They have given me the confidence and I have so much respect for them and I have so much to repay them for bringing me over here and the belief they have shown me.

“It shows the group’s beliefs in the staff and Glass.

“It was me sending a message to him but he doesn’t need to see that because he knows he has our support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]