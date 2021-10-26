Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confirms defensive injury crisis for Rangers clash and beyond

Boss Stephen Glass has confirmed Aberdeen have been hit with a defensive injury crisis with Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie and Declan Gallagher all ruled out until at least the international break.

Glass today confirmed the three defenders will all miss the next three games – at a minimum.

They are out of tomorrow’s clash at league leaders Rangers and the following matches against Hearts and Motherwell.

Glass fears the trio could be sidelined even longer and is sweating on the full prognosis.

He said: “Calvin, Declan and Jack are all unavailable for the (Rangers) game.

“The injured players are looking at being out for a few weeks.

“We have not had the full prognosis yet. It will be beyond the international break at a minimum until they are back.”

Scotland under-21 international Ramsay, 18, suffered a quad muscle problem 30 minutes into the 1-0 defeat of Hibs and was forced off.

Ramsay has been so impressive this season he is on the radar of English Premier League sides Manchester United, Everton, West Ham, Leicester City and Southampton.

Scotland international Gallagher was substituted in the 43rd minute against Hibs with a hamstring injury and had to use crutches.

Left-back MacKenzie was ruled out of the Hibs clash, having suffered an ankle injury in training in the build-up.

Scotland international centre-back Andy Considine is out until the new year following cruciate ligament surgery on an injury suffered in August.