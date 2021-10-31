Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women looking to cause SWPL Cup upset against Hibernian

By Sophie Goodwin
October 31, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen celebrate their win against Motherwell in the group stages of the SWPL Cup
Aberdeen Women return to action this Sunday as they host Hibernian at Balmoral Stadium in the quarter-finals of the SWPL Cup.

The Dons play Hibs after losing 1-0 to the Edinburgh side in SWPL1 only two weeks ago.

The result will be long forgotten by the time the referee blows the whistle on Sunday as Aberdeen look to progress to the last four of the league cup.

The quarter-final tie will be the Dons’ first knockout game this season, having progressed to this stage in the competition as runner-ups of SWPL Cup Group A.

Aberdeen co-boss Gavin Beith insists his young side will be up for the high-stakes occasion against one of Scotland’s top sides.

He said: “There is always pressure in cup competitions, it’s a different kind of pressure from what you face each week in the league.

“In the league it’s about constantly picking up points, but against Hibs on Sunday it is an all or nothing, knock-out game.

“It’s a pressure that you can thrive on, especially in a game where you might have to dig deep to come from behind or retain your lead to keep your place in the competition.

“In terms of preparing for the game itself, we will approach it exactly the same way that we’ve done in every other match.

“We know what we want to do, how we want to play and when we want to impose ourselves on the opposition.”

Irrespective of the scoreline, the game against the Hibees a fortnight ago was an assured defensive Dons performance, having kept some of the league’s in-form players at bay.

Beith wants his side to build on their defensive credibility and look to create more chances further up the pitch.

The co-boss explained: “The last time we played them, we probably didn’t play as well as we could have.

“It was a really good performance defensively. In terms of attack, that was something that Aberdeen was renowned for last season and I don’t think we’ve seen that this season just yet.

“It’s something that we will be looking to address. We want to be on the front foot a lot more and take the game into their half.

“We know what Hibs are about and the threats that they have in the likes of Rachael Boyle, but we know what we can do.

“It’s now up to us to execute that to the best of our ability to creates chances further up the park.”

A return to Balmoral Stadium

Beith believes a week off for the Dons between the two sides’ last meeting has only helped Aberdeen’s preparation.

AFC Women co-manager Gavin Beith.

He said: “The first part of the season has been pretty fast and furious with lots of games.

“We trained twice last week and the team were off on Sunday, but it’s been good for the players to have some time to recharge the batteries.

“Last week was just about having fun with the players that we had as some were away on international duty or on holiday.

“We’ve been back in this week and we will be ready to go against Hibs for what should be a good game.”

The two-week gap between fixtures also looks to have aided the return of some Aberdeen players who have been sidelined due to injury.

Jenna Penman is likely to miss out after picking up a small knock on Scotland under-19s international duty, but a few other influential names have ramped up their recovery.

Beith added: “I think Sunday has probably come a little bit early for Jenna, but we have players available that will now have that opportunity to step in for her.

“Amy Strath and Bayley Hutchison were back in training last week, so we’re starting to look a bit more positive on the injury front as they could be included in the matchday squad.

“Kelly Forrest is back in doing some light running now, too, so that’s really positive as well.”

Aberdeen Women host Hibernian at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday with the quarter-final tie kicking off at 4pm. Entry is £5, with under-16s getting in for free.

