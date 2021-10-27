Aberdeen revival continues as they rattle league leaders Rangers with 2-2 draw at Ibrox

Although they couldn’t hold out for a memorable win at Ibrox the rebuilt Aberdeen showed they are beginning to click.

Two goals up inside 15 minutes, the Reds had league leaders Rangers rattled and stunned. Rangers didn’t know what hit them.

It took a dubious penalty kick decision with 10 minutes remaining to deny the Reds a deserved three points in Glasgow.

That an injury-hit Dons side left Ibrox frustrated and disappointed at a point is a clear indicator the Dons are now moving in the right direction.

If Aberdeen can do that at Ibrox against the defending champions, they must now do the same to the other teams in the Premiership to move up the table.

Drawing with the league leaders will deliver a huge confidence boost and give supporters hope of what the side built by Stephen Glass in the summer can deliver.

Any signs of the new-look Dons hitting their potential and gelling had previously been smothered by damaging and costly individual mistakes

Throughout a 10-game winless streak, Aberdeen’s board held their nerve and continued to show unflinching faith in Glass.

It is beginning to pay off as the Reds backed up the defeat of Hibs with a strong performance in Glasgow.

Ultimately a contentious penalty decision, converted with 10 minutes remaining denied the Reds three points.

But it could not obliterate the positivity of the performance from the Dons in all departments.

Scott Brown’s experience vital

The games against the top six sides in October and November have the potential to be season defining.

That run of games could damage the campaign or rekindle it. Aberdeen are showing they aim to drag themselves back up the table and deliver on pre-season positivity.

This was a game where the significance of signing former Celtic skipper Scott Brown was underlined.

Midfielder Brown dropped into the centre of a back three and was superb.

Brown marshalled the backline and was a calm head offering direction and advice in the midst of the Ibrox maelstrom.

The veteran prowled that rear-guard, making vital tackles and blocks – a fantastic blocking challenge on Aribo one of many.

Skipper Brown stepped out at the right time from the back line to break up attacks and instigate moves forward.

The 36-year-old even pitched in with the Reds’ second goal.

Powered by an exuberant Brown, Aberdeen were fired up, energised and piled pressure on Rangers, winning 50-50 balls.

Robust and solid in defence, strong in midfield, they also posed a threat on the break.

Dons overcome defensive injury crisis

The task facing Aberdeen with a makeshift defence was huge – it was also increased by the emotional potency of the night.

Rangers were determined to deliver a win on the night they paid tribute to Scottish legend and former manager Walter Smith, who passed away at the age of 73.

Steven Gerrard’s league champions were unbeaten in nine league meetings with Aberdeen (W7 D2) since the Reds triumphed 1-0 at Ibrox in December 2018.

Formidable at home, Rangers were unbeaten at Ibrox in the last 24 Premiership games with 22 wins and two draws. Aberdeen came so close to ending that run.

Rangers had conceded just seven goals in those 24 games.

The Dons hit two past them inside the opening 15 minutes to stun the defending champions.

Glass was hit with a treble defensive injury set-back prior to the trip to Ibrox with Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie and Declan Gallagher all ruled out.

All three will also miss the games against Hearts and Motherwell prior to the international break.

Glass fears their absence could be even more prolonged.

Aberdeen went with three centre-backs in what was effectively a back five when not in possession.

Funso Ojo on the right and Dean Campbell on the left dropped back to help centre-backs David Bates, Scott Brown and Ross McCrorie.

Aberdeen showed they have the depth to negotiate the injury absence of key defenders.

The absence of right-back Ramsay and left-back MacKenzie also brought up another problem beyond the defensive issues.

The two young full-backs had pitched in all the assists for Aberdeen’s previous five goals – with Ramsay four and MacKenzie one.

Who was going to step up and deliver the ammunition for Christian Ramirez and the other attacking threats?

The answer within first quarter hour was Ryan Hedges and Dylan McGeouch with assists for Ramirez and Brown.

Rangers and Ibrox were in mourning following the passing of club great Smith.

A legendary figure within Scottish football, a minute’s silence was impeccably observed prior to kick-off.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack, along with former chairman Stewart Milne, laid a wreath outside the stadium in memory of the Scottish football legend.

Aberdeen had failed to score in each of their last five league visits to Ibrox, losing four, drawing one.

It took just 10 minutes to end that drought following great pressure from a poor goal-kick when Lundstram lost possession.

Hayes found Campbell, with the makeshift left-back passing to Hedges.

His cross picked out Ramirez, who headed in.

The Dons delivered another blow in the 16th minute when Brown broke away from marker James Tavernier to meet a McGeouch corner kick.

Brown bulleted a diving header beyond McLaughlin. Rangers looked absolutely shell-shocked.

But they hit back in the 20th minute from a free kick when Alfredo Morelos met a Tavernier delivery 15 yards out and directed a header beyond Lewis.

Rangers levelled in the 80th minute when there was a coming together of Bates and substitute Fashion Sakala. Referee John Beaton wrongly awarded a penalty.

Tavernier converted from the penalty spot.

Aberdeen couldn’t hold on for the win, but came away with a morale-boosting draw.

ABERDEEN (3-4-3): Lewis 7; Campbell 8, McCrorie 8, Brown 8, Bates 7, Ojo 7, McGeouch 7, Ferguson 7, Hayes (Samuels 90) 7, Ramirez (Watkins 60) 7, Hedges 7.

Subs: Woods, McGinn, Emmanuel-Thomas, Gurr, Longstaff.

RANGERS (4-3-3): McLaughlin 6; Bassey 7, Balogun 6, Goldson 6, Tavernier 6, Kamara 6 , Lundstram 6(Arfield 60) Aribo 6 (Wright 77), Hagi 7, Morelos 7, Roofe 6 (Sakala 77)

Subs: McGregor, Davis, Simpson, Patterson

REFEREE: John Beaton

MAN OF THE MATCH: Scott Brown (Aberdeen)

ATTENDANCE: 49,760