Aberdeen boss reveals why attacker Marley Watkins did not start against Rangers

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has revealed why attacker Marley Watkins was dropped to the bench against Rangers at Ibrox.

Watkins impressed in the 1-0 defeat of Hibs in his first start in six weeks having recovered from a hamstring injury.

However the 31-year-old was not in the starting line-up for the 2-2 draw with the league leaders in Glasgow.

Glass confirmed Watkins was named on the bench to protect the attacker after his recent injury.

The Pittodrie gaffer insists his ‘strongest team has Marley Watkins in it’ and wants to ensure he is fit and available for the rest of the season.

To do that he felt it was necessary not to start the Welsh international at Ibrox.

Glass said ideally he would play Watkins for 90 minutes in every game.

Watkins is in contention to return to the starting XI on Saturday against Hearts at Pittodrie.

On why Watkins did not start at Ibrox, Glass said: “We had to protect Marley.

“If we could put Marley in the team for 90 minutes every week I would be doing it.

“He said after the game last week (1-0 defeat of Hibs) he is not quite match fit.

“We had him against Motherwell but he ended up nicking his leg a little bit and couldn’t play for a few weeks.

“I wanted to make sure that is not the case.

“I said to Marley that I want to see him playing right until the end of May.

“Not until Wednesday night and then he can’t play again at the weekend.”

Watkins has managed just two starts for Aberdeen, with another three appearances off the bench, since signing a two-year deal in the final week of the summer transfer window.

Prior to the 1-0 defeat of Hibs last weekend Watkins had not started since a 2-0 loss to Motherwell on September 11.

Glass said: “Your strongest team has Marley Watkins in it so we are looking forward to seeing that longer term.”