Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: It’s unbelievable Jeff as Stephen Glass transforms Reds’ fortunes

By Chris Crighton
November 1, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass celebrates after his side's victory against Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass celebrates after his side's victory against Hearts.

Numbers, numbers. Football is all about them.

As the unbelievable Jeff Stelling announced his retirement on Saturday with the tongue-in-cheek remark that he’s not too clever with statistics, one wondered how many numbers he has read out in his decades as television’s living, breathing vidiprinter.

Aberdeen’s season has been defined by numbers more than most.

After 10 games without a win, the figure on many minds was 45; preceded by P. But since the chairman’s pronouncement that he was content with the numbers the team was returning in terms of possession and shots, they have added seven points in three games and got themselves back into the top six.

It is notable that the stark switch in the Dons’ fortunes has coincided with the reversion to a back three. But here, the bare numbers can only tell half the story, for that is exactly the same change that precipitated the terminal decline in Derek McInnes’ tenure.

Then, as now, it is not how many – it’s what is done with them that counts. The alarming strategic issue with Stephen Glass’ back four had been its ideologically high starting position, leaving the team excessively exposed to opponents willing to play passively until afforded an opportunity to exploit the space behind only two centre backs.

It is to be presumed that this remains Glass’ theoretical preference, and that it will eventually be restored once the pressure and injuries have subsided. Hopefully a period of playing with the stabiliser of a sweeper will give the team the confidence to remain upright when the third wheel is removed.

Supporters will often call for changes in their team’s base formation as if the digits themselves contain its destiny. But if there is one thing Jeff could tell us, however important a number may seem, there will be another one along in a second.

