Aberdeen Women crash out of SWPL Cup after 2-0 defeat to Hibernian

Aberdeen Women missed out on a place in the SWPL Cup semi-finals after losing their quarter-final tie 2-0 against Hibernian.

Scotland international and former Aberdeen player, Rachael Boyle’s first half brace against her former side was enough to dump the Dons out of the league cup at Balmoral Stadium.

It was always going to be a tough ask for Aberdeen playing the current holders of the SWPL Cup, with the Hibees winning the cup competition the last four years it has been played.

Dons co-boss Gavin Beith believes his side put up a good fight against the Hibees who proved to be too good on the day.

After the game, he said: “We’re disappointed, but there are positives to take as well and that’s what we will focus on.

“We wanted to get through, but like any game you try and be competitive. The first half they dominated and we were potentially lucky to go into half time just 2-0 down.

“But with 2-0 you’re always keeping yourself in the game and in the second half I wanted us to be more aggressive and start imposing ourselves a little bit more and I think we did that.

“We’ll take the positives because we know we’ll come up against these tough big clubs that have got lots of experience and top quality players.”

Rachael Boyle comes back to haunt her former side

It was a lively start from both sides in horrendous weather conditions, but it was Hibs took the lead in the 17th minute courtesy of a fine finish from Boyle.

Amy Gallacher’s pass split the Aberdeen defence sending Boyle through who slotted the ball in the inside of the near post to make it 1-0.

Aberdeen looked to reply almost immediately with Chloe Gover driving forward and playing a superb pass into the direction of Lauren Gordon’s whose touch was too heavy and Hibs cleared the threat.

The Dons saw more of the ball than they had in the last meeting between the sides at the Tony Macaroni Stadium, but couldn’t prevent the Hibees doubling their lead in the 32nd minute.

Boyle scored her second of the afternoon after her initial shot was well saved by Gilmour, but Boyle was left with the the easy task to pass the rebound into an empty net to make it 2-0.

The Hibees looked to have scored their third in the 54th minute after Siobhan Hunter was gifted a free header from a Hibs corner, but Gilmour pulled off a fantastic diving save to deny the defender.

Despite having to work hard to win the ball out of possession, Aberdeen looked comfortable on the ball when they had it with Loren Campbell instigating some lovely link-up play up the right wing between her, Johan Fraser and Eva Thomson.

The home side had their first real chance of the second half on the hour mark with midfielder Thomson getting her head on the end of a dangerous ball swung in from a Campbell freekick, but her effort went wide of the post.

Chances were few and far between for the Dons which is something that Beith insists his side can improve upon.

He said: “It is something that is disappointing, but it’s down to a lot of things. We’ve had Covid issues, personnel issues and injuries so we’re just now starting to get our squad back together.

“We had Bayley Hutchison (last season’s top goal scorer) play her first game today since August so we are starting to have players back in again.

“We would like to be more of a threat in the box, but you need to give credit to the opponents you’re playing against. It’s hard when they are pinning you back and moving the ball really well.”

Despite Aberdeen having eased into game as the second half progressed, they never looked like threatening Hibs as the Edinburgh side continued their five year unbeaten run in the competition to progress to the next round.

Elsewhere in SWF…

In Championship North, Inverness Caley Thistle beat Westdyke Ladies 7-3 scoring four goals in the second half as they cruised to victory.

#SWFChampionship | Here's the updated @SWFChampionship North league table ⬇@MontroseFCW move 6⃣ points clear at the top whilst @ICTWFC move above @Dryburghgirls on goal difference ⬆

Buchan’s unbeaten streak continues as they saw off second-place East Fife with a 4-1 victory at home.

Grampian Ladies made it two wins in two beating Dundee City West 2-1 at Banks O’ Dee’s Spain Park.