Aberdeen Women should be proud of SWPL Cup run despite quarter-final exit, says Lauren Gordon

By Sophie Goodwin
November 1, 2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Lauren Gordon and Hibs' Rachael Boyle. Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Aberdeen Women’s Lauren Gordon insists her side should be proud of their SWPL Cup run despite their 2-0 quarter-final defeat to Hibernian.

The Dons reached the last eight of the League Cup after finishing runners-up in Group A, where they won three games from four, only losing to current SWPL1 high-flyers Rangers.

Gordon believes her side cannot dwell on the quarter-final defeat to the Hibees, having done well to progress to the knockout stages.

She said: “We’re disappointed to lose, we came into the game knowing that anything can happen in the cup.

“We managed to get out of a really tough group at the start of the cup. To get to a quarter-final in our first season back in SWPL1, it’s been really good.

“Obviously we would have liked to have gotten to the semi-final, having come this far, but we’re out now and our focus turns back to the league.”

Gordon led the line against Hibs with the Dons preferring to play as a 4-2-3-1 with Bayley Hutchison playing alongside Johan Fraser and Chloe Gover behind the number nine.

However, the Dons failed to threaten Gabby English in the visitors’ goal, having only a handful of shots on target over the 90 minutes.

Aberdeen forward Gordon has been left ruing missed chances, knowing that a Reds goal in either half could have changed the dynamic of the game.

Gordon said: “To lose a goal so early and in those conditions as well – it’s hard to get up the pitch, but we knew we had goals in us.

“If we had taken our chances early on, it might have been a different game.

“I should have probably taken my chance in the first half to make it 1-1 and then it would’ve been a different game.

“We said at half-time that we need to have more of an attacking presence and put more pressure on Hibs. In doing that, we had more control of the game and more possession in the right areas.

“But, I think it was just too late when the chances started to come.”

