Duncan Shearer: Keeping Marley Watkins fit is key to Aberdeen’s bid to move up the table

Marley Watkins has a huge role to play as Aberdeen bid to move up to the table.

I know Marley well from our time together at Caley Thistle and I’ve always been a huge admirer.

He just doesn’t do ordinary as he showed with a terrific touch and finish for his first goal since returning to the Dons in their 2-1 win against Hearts at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Marley is a quality player who is so powerful on the ball. His upper body strength is incredible and I cannot stress enough how dedicated he to keeping himself in shape.

He has been troubled by a hamstring issue for a while but if he can keep on top of it and play regularly then he will have a huge role to play in the weeks and months ahead.

I say that because I know when he is on his game no-one can touch him when it comes to pace and power. The one aspect I want to see more from him though is goals.

I watch so many wingers playing today and the old style of getting to the line and whipping a cross in seems to be petering out.

Modern wingers can still do that of course but their first instinct is to be a little more selfish and cut inside so they can create shooting chances for themselves.

Marley has all the tools in his locker to do just that for the Dons.

It has been an unbelievable week for Stephen Glass and his players considering they were languishing near the bottom of the table little more than a week ago but it shows how quickly fortunes can change in the Premiership.

Stephen has worked in the game long enough to know it would not take much to swing back the other way again which is why he and other managers all talk about taking it one game at a time.

I’ve lost count of the number of mangers who have talked about having belief in their players only for the squad to fail to perform when it matters.

That accusation cannot be levelled against this Aberdeen team in the last week as. when their manager has needed them most, they have to a man answered the call.

It is all the more impressive when you consider the defensive injuries which have piled up.

Seven points out of nine represents a terrific return and it should be nine. I still can’t believe the penalty decision given against the team at Ibrox last week which led to Rangers earning a point in a 2-2 draw.

It was a really poor decision and one which denied the Dons what would have been a famous and much-deserved win in Govan.

With one game to go before the international break, it is important Aberdeen go into the break with momentum. A third home win in a row when Motherwell visit Pittodrie this weekend would be a fantastic.

Ross County victory cannot be a one-off

It is typical of Ross County’s season so far that after recording their first win of the season with an outstanding 5-0 demolition of Dundee at Dens Park that they find themselves under pressure again without kicking a ball.

Malky Mackay, like Stephen Glass at Aberdeen, has long been telling anyone who will listen he believes in his players and is convinced their fortunes will turn.

Even allowing for his optimism, I don’t think anyone expected a five-goal win at Dens Park last week or for Dundee to bounce back straight away by winning at the weekend.

With County’s home match against Hibernian postponed due to Covid within the Hibs camp, Dundee’s 1-0 win at St Mirren gave the Dark Blues a four-point lead on the Staggies at the bottom of the Premiership.

It has put the onus firmly back on Malky and his players as they prepare to face Hibs in the rescheduled game at Victoria Park tomorrow.

The County faithful have waited a long time to see their side win a home game, so I hope the players can deliver for the team.

With the Staggies set to face Rangers at Ibrox this weekend, while Dundee welcome Celtic to Dens, tomorrow’s rescheduled game has taken on even greater importance.

Caley Jags cannot let the gap widen at top of the Championship

It is crucial Caley Thistle do not let Kilmarnock pull clear at the top of the Scottish Championship.

Billy Dodds is facing the first test of his managerial career at Inverness after seeing his side go from having a five-point lead at the top of the table to two points behind Killie in the space of three games.

Credit to Tommy Wright’s side for their fine run to take them top of the division, but Inverness cannot allow their rivals to stretch the gap.

Doddsy has said all season Killie are title favourites, but I don’t believe for a second he or his players will believe that privately.

Saturday was another disappointment given it was two points dropped at Partick Thistle, especially after Sean Welsh saw his penalty saved and both Tom Walsh and Michael Gardyne hit the woodwork.

But there is a long way to go.

I’d like to see another midfielder and maybe a striker brought on board in January if possible, but right now the focus has to be on staying on Kilmarnock’s coattails.