Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass ready to wield axe after six game winless streak

Boss Stephen Glass is ready to wield the axe to his starting line up after Aberdeen’s winless run extended to six games.

Despite 75% possession and 20 shots at goal the Dons lost 2-0 away to Motherwell.

It was a costly defeat as Aberdeen dropped to sixth in the Premiership table.

Glass confirmed some players will pay the price for failing to make that possession count by losing their starting place for Saturday’s home clash with St Johnstone.

He said: “You can’t expect to play every week when you have that amount of the ball and you don’t do much with it.

“We have a big group of players who are pushing to get into that team.

“The competition is real and some of them will feel it this week.

“It is important that the players know there is competition for places – and they will.

“It is important we get on track on Saturday.”

Glass demands his defence tighten up

The 2-0 loss at Motherwell was the second game in succession Aberdeen had three quarters of possession but failed to win.

The Dons had 75.4% of the ball against Ross County in the Premiership match prior to the international break but needed a late Christian Ramirez goal to salvage a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.

Whilst Aberdeen had 20 shots at goal, seven on target Motherwell mustered seven attempts with only two on target – both resulting in goals.

While frustrated at the lack of cutting edge from his attack Glass has also demanded his defence tighten up.

Aberdeen have not registered a clean sheet since the 2-0 defeat of Dundee United on the opening day of the Premiership season on August 1 – a run that stretches nine games in all competitions.

The Dons were hit with a major defensive blow when influential veteran defender Andy Considine was ruled out until the turn of the year following cruciate ligament surgery.

Scotland international Considine suffered the knee injury when catching his studs in the atrocious surface in the 1-0 Europa Conference League play-off first leg loss to Qarabag in Azerbaijan on August 19.

Glass subsequently signed Scotland international centre-back David Bates from German Bundesliga side SV Hamburg on a three year deal.

Bates, 24, was named as a substitute against Motherwell and came off the bench for his debut in the 62nd minute when replacing right-back Calvin Ramsay.

Aberdeen were 2-0 down when Bates was introduced.

Glass said: “We can’t give away goals the way we are.

“Last week (1-1 Ross County) was poor, this week wasn’t great either in that respect, and we know it needs to improve.

“With the second goal the cross should be affected a little more in terms of coming in and dealt with it in the box.

“The first one comes from Joe (Lewis, keeper) playing a little bit longer pass, it breaks to their wide player and he slings it in the box.

“For that one one I don’t think you can affect the cross that much as it happened that quickly.

“Again it needs to be handled better when it comes in.

“In the middle of the box you are expecting someone to deal with it.”

Ramsay expected to face St Johnstone

Aberdeen have received a boost ahead of the St Johnstone game with Scotland U21 international right-back Calvin Ramsay expected to be fit for the weekend.

The 18y-year-old was forced off midway through the second half at Motherwell.

However Glass is confident the teen did not sustain an injury but was instead suffering from cramp.

🔄 Change for The Dons as Ramsay is forced off with an injury and David Bates comes on for his debut. 62' | 🟠 MOT 2-0 ABE 🔴 | #StandFree pic.twitter.com/XhTNLNsP6Z — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) September 11, 2021

Ramsay played the whole 90 minutes of Scotland’s 1-1 draw away to Turkey in Bursa in a Euro U21 qualifier last Tuesday.

Glass expects Ramsay to be fit to face St Johnstone.

On loan Wolves attacker Austin Samuels, 20, was ruled out of the draw with Motherwell having suffered a leg knock in training 48 hours before the game.

Glass expects Samuels to be fit to face Saints at Pittodrie.