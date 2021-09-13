Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass ready to wield axe after six game winless streak

By Sean Wallace
September 13, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:27 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass during the 2-0 loss to Motherwell in the Premiership.
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass during the 2-0 loss to Motherwell in the Premiership.

Boss Stephen Glass is ready to wield the axe to his starting line up after Aberdeen’s winless run extended to six games.

Despite 75% possession and 20 shots at goal the Dons lost 2-0 away to Motherwell.

It was a costly defeat as Aberdeen dropped to sixth in the Premiership table.

Glass confirmed some players will pay the price for failing to make that possession count by losing their starting place for Saturday’s home clash with St Johnstone.

He said: “You can’t expect to play every week when you have that amount of the ball and you don’t do much with it.

“We have a big group of players who are pushing to get into that team.

“The competition is real and some of them will feel it this week.

“It is important that the players know there is competition for places – and they will.

“It is important we get on track on Saturday.”

Referee John Beaton (L) with Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen and Aberdeen’s Scott Brown

Glass demands his defence tighten up

The 2-0 loss at Motherwell was the second game in succession Aberdeen had three quarters of possession but failed to win.

The Dons had 75.4% of the ball against Ross County in the Premiership match prior to the international break but needed a late Christian Ramirez goal to salvage a 1-1 draw at Pittodrie.

Whilst Aberdeen had 20 shots at goal, seven on target Motherwell mustered seven attempts with only two on target – both resulting in goals.

While frustrated at the lack of cutting edge from his attack Glass has also demanded his defence tighten up.

Aberdeen have not registered a clean sheet since the 2-0 defeat of Dundee United on the opening day of the Premiership season on August 1 – a run that stretches nine games in all competitions.

Aberdeen centre-back Declan Gallagher during the 2-0 Premiership loss away to Motherwell.

The Dons were hit with a major defensive blow when influential veteran defender Andy Considine was ruled out until the turn of the year following cruciate ligament surgery.

Scotland international Considine suffered the knee injury when catching his studs in the atrocious surface in the 1-0 Europa Conference League play-off first leg loss to Qarabag in Azerbaijan on August 19.

Glass subsequently signed Scotland international centre-back David Bates from German Bundesliga side SV Hamburg on a three year deal.

Bates, 24, was named as a substitute against Motherwell and came off the bench for his debut in the 62nd minute when replacing right-back Calvin Ramsay.

Aberdeen were 2-0 down when Bates was introduced.

Motherwell’s Kevin van Veen makes it 1-0 against Aberdeen in the Premiership.

Glass said: “We can’t give away goals the way we are.

“Last week (1-1  Ross County) was poor, this week wasn’t great either in that respect, and we know it needs to improve.

“With the second goal the cross should be affected a little more in terms of coming in and dealt with it in the box.

“The first one comes from Joe (Lewis, keeper) playing a little bit longer pass, it breaks to their wide player and he slings it in the box.

“For that one one I don’t think you can affect the cross that much as it happened that quickly.

“Again it needs to be handled better when it comes in.

“In the middle of the box you are expecting someone to deal with it.”

Motherwell’s Mark O’Hara (left) battles with Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay in the Premiership clash.

Ramsay expected to face St Johnstone

Aberdeen have received a boost ahead of the St Johnstone game with Scotland U21 international right-back Calvin Ramsay expected to be fit for the weekend.

The 18y-year-old was forced off midway through the second half at Motherwell.

However Glass is confident the teen did not sustain an injury but was instead suffering from cramp.

Ramsay played the whole 90 minutes of Scotland’s 1-1 draw away to Turkey in Bursa in a Euro U21 qualifier last Tuesday.

Glass expects Ramsay to be fit to face St Johnstone.

On loan Wolves attacker Austin Samuels, 20, was ruled out of the draw with Motherwell having suffered a leg knock in training 48 hours before the game.

Glass expects Samuels to be fit to face Saints at Pittodrie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.