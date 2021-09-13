Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass delivers positive news on right-back Calvin Ramsay

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass expects teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay to be fit to face St Johnstone at the weekend.

The 18-year-old old was forced off with what appeared to be an injury in the 62nd minute of the 2-0 Premiership loss at Motherwell.

However Glass believes the teenager, who played all 90 minutes of Scotland U21’s 1-1 draw away to Turkey in a Euro U21 qualifier on Tuesday, was suffering from cramp.

Glass expects the Scotland U21 international to be fit to face the Saints at Pittodrie on Saturday.

It is a major boost for the Dons who will bid to end a six game winless run.

Ramsay has been one of Glass’ star performers this season.

Glass said: “I think it was just cramp.

“It was the first time Calvin had been away with the 21’s and he has done a lot as well.

“It was good for him to go get his cap but I think you feel the affect of an 18 year old right back who is being asked to play virtually every minute.

“I think it is just cramp situation and he will be okay for the weekend.”

Loan star Samuels set to be fit for weekend

In a double fitness boost for Glass on loan Wolves attacker Austin Samuels is also set to be available for the St Johnstone match.

Samuels, 20, missed the Motherwell clash having picked up a leg knock in training 48 hours before the match.

Glass expects Samuels to be fit to face St Johnstone.

Samuels made a starting debut in the 1-1 Premiership draw with Ross County prior to the international break.