Analysis: Deja-vu as misfiring Aberdeen suffer recurring goalscoring problems

Aberdeen are suffering concerning deja-vu with the same lack of attacking cutting edge that dogged them last season.

Different manager, different players, new footballing philosophy yet the same problems persist with the inability to convert scoring chances.

In the 2-0 Premiership loss to Motherwell at Fir Park the Dons were too often predictable in attack.

When there was a dangerous delivery, primarily from the boot of teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay, the chances were spurned.

Aberdeen are now six games without a win and during that slump have crashed out of the League Cup to lower league opposition, exited Europe and dropped to sixth in the league.

Boss Stephen Glass moved in the summer transfer window to overhaul the attack with permanent signings Christian Ramirez, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Marley Watkins with Wolves striker Austin Samuels also secured on loan.

In the opening games of the season there was little indication the Reds would start squandering scoring chances so readily.

There are clearly goal scorers in the team but they have to deliver quickly to end the winless streak.

Against Motherwell the Dons had 20 efforts at goal – seven on target, five off and eight blocked.

In for his first start since signing a two year permanent deal Watkins had five of those efforts – with two clear scoring opportunities not converted.

Aberdeen dominated possession… again

It was a disjoined game broken up by fouls with referee John Beaton allowing little scope for fluidity – he gave nine yellows to players, including a yellow to Stephen Glass and a red to Dons No.2 Allan Russell at full-time.

Aberdeen had 74.6% of possession at Fir Park with their domination of the ball rising to 79.9% in the second half – yet failed to make it count.

The Reds also racked up almost three times as many passes with 569 to Motherwell’s 192 – including a far superior pass completion of 85.1% to the home side’s 65%.

So Aberdeen dominated possession, were tidy with the ball but were lacking where it most mattered – in front of goal.

United States international Christian Ramirez began his Dons career strongly but failed to muster a single shot at goal, either on or off target, against Motherwell.

Far too often the 30-year-old was forced to track back into a deeper role in the hunt for the ball, particularly when the Dons were chasing the game after going behind.

It was the second successive game Aberdeen dominated the ball without making it count. The Dons had 75.4% possession in the 1-1 draw with Ross County prior to the recent international break

43 shots in 180 minutes but just one goal

Aberdeen had 23 shots at goal against Ross County – five on target, 10 off and eight blocked.

That is 43 attempts in the last two games – with just one goal.

After dominating possession but failing to secure a win against Ross County manager Stephen Glass planned to use the international break to sharpen his side in front of goal.

However the problem remains.

100th league appearance for Ferguson

Aberdeen must rediscover their ruthlessness in front of goal – particularly with a demanding October looming where they will face Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Hearts.

Recently capped by Scotland in the World Cup qualifiers midfielder Lewis Ferguson made his 100th Premiership appearance for the Dons – each of them a start.

Ferguson was pivotal in the domination of possession and made 77 passes with an accuracy of 84.4%.

The 22-year-old had five attempts at goal and has been assisted this season by the presence of former Celtic skipper captain Scott Brown in midfield.

So often last season Ferguson had to sit in a more deep lying midfielder role.

Veteran Brown can now do that patrolling in the centre of midfield, breaking up attacks, to allow Ferguson to push on.

Brown is the seasoned destructor to the young creator of Ferguson.

Ruthless Motherwell took their chances

The Reds should have netted in the 22nd minute when a Ramsay cross found Watkins six yards out but he headed straight at keeper Liam Kelly.

In the 26th minutes Motherwell grabbed the lead when a cross from Kayne Woolery found Kevin VAN VEEN unmarked to punish Aberdeen’s slack defending by heading in from 12 yards.

That was the difference – Motherwell took their chances, Aberdeen didn’t.

Watkins spurned another opportunity when meeting a cross from Ramsay only to head over from eight yards

In the 56th minute Watkins broke into the penalty area but his shot was easily saved.

Moments later Watkins hit a vicious 20 yard strike but keeper Kelly did well to palm it out.

Aberdeen fell further behind on the hour mark when they switched off at a free-kick awarded 35 yards out.

Woolery slid a pass wide to Van Veen who was completely unmarked on the right.

As Watkins raced out to close him down Van Veek was allowed the time to cross at his leisure to the back post and Juhani OJALI headed in off the bar.

ABERDEEN (4-3-3): Lewis 6; Ramsay 7 (Bates 63), Gallagher 6, McCrorie 6, MacKenzie 6, Ferguson 7, Brown 6, Longstaff 6 (Emmanuel-Thomas 67), Ojo 6 (McLennan 67) Ramirez 6, Watkins 6.

Subs: Woods, Hayes, Jenks, Campbell.

MOTHERWELL (4-3-3): Kelly 6; Grimshaw 7, Mugabi 7, McGinley 7, Solholm Johansen 6, O’Hara 6, Ojala 7, Slattery 6, Woolery 6 (Lamie 73), Van Veen 7 (Goss 79) Watt 6.

Subs: Fox, Maguire, Amazluzor, Donnelly, Goss, Shields.

Referee: John Beaton

Man-of-the-match: Calvin Ramsay (Aberdeen)

Attendance: 5,623