Analysis: Does deadline day drama lie ahead for Aberdeen?

Transfer deadline day is one of the most eagerly-anticipated days of the calendar for football supporters.

But Aberdeen fans could be forgiven for feeling a little nervous ahead of tomorrow’s final day of transfer activity.

Following his side’s 1-1 draw with Ross County on Sunday, Dons boss Stephen Glass said there would be no more new faces at Pittodrie before the window closed following the arrival of quartet Austin Samuels, Matty Longstaff, Marley Watkins and David Bates in the last seven days.

Glass said: “The ins are probably done. We’ll see what happens with some of the outs, but that’s not something we can dictate.

“It depends on what other people are looking to do, but the ones we have got in will really help the group and that was the aim.”

It does not take a genius to work out which players in the Aberdeen squad could potentially head out the Pittodrie exit tomorrow as interest in them has been well documented this summer.

Ferguson heads list of potential departures

Lewis Ferguson would be the high-profile departure if he was to move on.

The 22-year-old, who is away on international duty after being called up to the Scotland squad for the first time, was subject of a bid from English Premier League newcomers Watford in May.

Aberdeen rejected the offer, believed to be in the region of £1.2 million, for Ferguson, who is under contract until the summer of 2024, labelling it as derisory.

The club’s stance prompted Ferguson to submit a transfer request which was also rejected.

Ferguson, to his credit, has put the transfer speculation behind him by scoring four goals in 10 matches for the Dons so far this season.

Glass knows Ferguson will move on at some point, but he is adamant his club will not accept anything below their market valuation of the former Hamiton Accies player.

He said: “We know we have a really talented player on our hands. We know it is important that we nurture him in the right way.

“Until somebody comes along with a bid that the club finds acceptable he is going to play for us.

“I have no doubts on Lewis’ mentality. The reason he will be in demand is because he is a top player.”

Glass: Hedges situation ‘exposes us slightly’

The offer for Ferguson was three months ago. The most recent bid to come the Dons’ way was for winger Ryan Hedges.

Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough have both been tracking the Wales international and the Dons turned down a £500,000 offer for Hedges earlier this month.

Hedges’ situation is more precarious than Ferguson’s as far as Aberdeen are concerned, as he is out of contract at the end of the season.

Aberdeen want Hedges, who has been on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury suffered in the Premier Sports Cup exit to Raith Rovers, but with talks ongoing the Dons may be tempted to accept an improved offer for a player they could lose for nothing in January when he is free to sign for another club on a pre-contract.

Glass said: “It exposes us slightly, the fact that he is in his last year, but I think if he is being sensible he is at a great club, he is doing well, he is enjoying his football.

“He’s a really attractive player and, if he does really well, you never know what can happen for him.

“It’s important to me that players don’t jump at the first opportunity.

“He can sign for someone in January, but I think he has to be careful who he selects if he does that.”

No surprise if Kennedy goes

The one player who does seem to have fallen out of the manager’s plans is Matty Kennedy.

He was on the bench for the first two games of the season against BK Hacken in the Conference League, but has not made the matchday squad since.

The winger was given permission to discuss a move to St Mirren two weeks ago, but he remains an Aberdeen player.

Ross County are still keen on Kennedy, too, and it would be no surprise to see the player move to a new club either on loan or permanently before tomorrow’s midnight deadline.

Kennedy is the favourite to move on, but uncertainty remains over Ferguson and Hedges. Will any potential suitors manage to entice Aberdeen into doing a deal?

We will find out in the next few hours.