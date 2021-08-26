Elementary, my dear Watkins – Has Red Army Sherlock Holmes discovered the curious case of Marley Watkins’ return to Aberdeen?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Marley Watkins could be on his way back to Aberdeen – with the caper exposed after some amateur detective work by a Dons fan.

The former Caley Thistle attacker, who had a spell on loan at Pittodrie last season from Bristol City, has been a free agent since the end of the month after Cardiff City decided not offer him a long-term deal and the Reds are understood to be interested.

Watkins posted video of a private jet on Instagram earlier today with the message “pray for me” and one Aberdeen-supporting sleuth tracked the flight to the Granite City.

Here is the tale in two parts:

Watkins, if he was on the flight, left Bristol just after 1pm and landed in the Granite City around 2.30pm, could be up visiting friends of course. But with the transfer window due to close on Tuesday, we’re not sure it is just a coincidence…

Ahead of tonight’s huge Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Azerbaijan’s Qarabag, Dons fans certainly seem up for an Aberdeen-Watkins reunion:

