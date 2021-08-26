Elementary, my dear Watkins – Has Red Army Sherlock Holmes discovered the curious case of Marley Watkins’ return to Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Elementary, my dear Watkins – Has Red Army Sherlock Holmes discovered the curious case of Marley Watkins’ return to Aberdeen?

By Paul Third
August 26, 2021, 2:55 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:28 pm
Marley Watkins during his time with Aberdeen.
Marley Watkins during his time with Aberdeen.

Marley Watkins could be on his way back to Aberdeen – with the caper exposed after some amateur detective work by a Dons fan.

The former Caley Thistle attacker, who had a spell on loan at Pittodrie last season from Bristol City, has been a free agent since the end of the month after Cardiff City decided not offer him a long-term deal and the Reds are understood to be interested.

Watkins posted video of a private jet on Instagram earlier today with the message “pray for me” and one Aberdeen-supporting sleuth tracked the flight to the Granite City.

Here is the tale in two parts:

Watkins, if he was on the flight, left Bristol just after 1pm and landed in the Granite City around 2.30pm, could be up visiting friends of course. But with the transfer window due to close on Tuesday, we’re not sure it is just a coincidence…

Ahead of tonight’s huge Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Azerbaijan’s Qarabag, Dons fans certainly seem up for an Aberdeen-Watkins reunion:

