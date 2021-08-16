Former Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban retires from professional football

Former Aberdeen defender Tommie Hoban has retired from professional football at the age of just 27.

The former Republic of Ireland U21 international left Aberdeen this summer when his contract expired having not been offered a new deal.

Hoban subsequently signed for Crewe Alexandra but the League One team today confirmed the defender has retired.

Hoban informed manager David Artell of his decision to hang up his boots three days before the club’s league opener against Cheltenham Town.

The reason for Hoban’s decision is unclear at this stage.

Crewe Alexandra can confirm that Tommie Hoban has retired from professional football.#CreweAlex — Crewe Alexandra (@crewealexfc) August 16, 2021

Injury blighted years for defender

Hoban suffered an injury blighted few years before finally finding his fitness at Aberdeen last season and racking up a run of starts.

He initially arrived at Aberdeen in summer 2018 on loan from Watford having recovered from a cruciate ligament injury suffered in training with the Premier League outfit in summer 2017 that ruled him out for the whole season.

Hoban initially made a strong impact for the Dons when starring against Burnley in the Europa League only to suffer shoulder injury in a 1-1 Premiership draw at Hibs on August 25 2018.

The injury required surgery and ruled him out for five months.

Hoban returned in January 2019 and six games before sustaining damage to his anterior cruciate ligament in a 2-2 draw with St Mirren at Pittodrie on February 16.

This time the damage was to a different knee from the one injured at Watford.

Hoban again had to undergo surgery and was ruled out for more than a year.

After a gruelling rehabilitation the defender fought back and was set to be offered a short term deal last year until the end of the season having trained with Aberdeen having proved his fitness.

However just days before that deal was to be signed the coronavirus pandemic hit and the contract was taken off the table as football in Scotland was suspended at all levels.

More than 40 appearances last season

Hoban returned to Pittodrie in the summer when football resumed and signed a short term deal.

Having racked up a run of games that was extended until the end of the season under former boss Derek McInnes.

However boss Stephen Glass opted not to offer a new contract to the defender who made 43 appearances last season.

Decision made before league opener

Hoban joined Crewe Alexandra on a one year deal in the summer but has decided to retire without yet playing for the League One side.

A Crewe Alexandra statement said: “We can confirm that Tommie Hoban has decided to retire from professional football.

“The central defender informed David Artell of his decision three days before our Sky Bet League One opening game against Cheltenham.”

Crewe manager Artell explained: “I had a text off Tommie on the Wednesday before the Cheltenham game, he said he didn’t feel quite right, but it was a pleasant message.

“I gave him a ring and he just told me that he was retiring over the phone and I haven’t seen him since.

“That’s the long and the short of it.

“The contract situation has been getting sorted over this last week and unfortunately, Tommie has decided to retire.”