St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin reveals his admiration for Matty Kennedy after being linked with move for Aberdeen winger – reports

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has spoken of his admiration for Matty Kennedy after being linked with a move for the Aberdeen winger.

Kennedy is believed to be a target for both the Buddies and Premiership rivals Ross County.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Dons from St Johnstone in January 2020, has yet to feature this season under Pittodrie boss Stephen Glass.

In an interview with the Daily Record, Saints boss Goodwin refused to confirm his interest in signing Kennedy but says he has long been impressed by his impact.

Goodwin said: “I like Matty a lot and I tried to get him when he was at St Johnstone but unfortunately we couldn’t compete with Aberdeen at the time.

“Players of that calibre tend to have a lot of suitors and no doubt that will be the case.

“At the moment Matty is an Aberdeen player and I’m pretty sure he’ll be frustrated by his lack of game time.

“He’s certainly one player I do like.”