Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass issues ‘keep our foot on the gas’ demand in bid to maintain strong start to the season

Boss Stephen Glass has demanded there can be no let up from Aberdeen in the bid to maintain the strong start to the season.

The Reds can book a spot in the Europa Conference League play-offs if they progress past Icelandic side Breidablik on Thursday.

Aberdeen hold a 3-2 advantage going into the third qualifying round second leg, which will be played in front of a large crowd at Pittodrie.

Should they knock-out Breidablik a play-off showdown against either AEL Limassol (Cyprus) or Qarabag FK (Azerbaijan) would stand in the Reds’ way of qualification for the lucrative group stages.

Aberdeen are also one of only three teams in the Premiership to boast a 100 percent return having won their opening two league matches.

Glass praised his rebuilt squad for their positive start, but insists they must keep their ‘foot on the gas’ as they bid to keep the wins coming and the feel-good factor building.

He said: “It has been a great start, but with a big European game coming up it is important we keep our foot on the gas and keep going.

“As long as we are on the front foot, pushing on and winning games that is what I am looking for.

“The big, important games keep coming thick and fast.

“We have the European tie against Breidablik then we are away (Raith Rovers) in the cup at the weekend.

“After that we are then away to Hearts, who are also sitting high up in the table.

“I am looking forward to what’s to come.

“We are all excited about this and these are the kind of games we are here for.”

Glass calls for fans to pack Pittodrie

Aberdeen will have Pittodrie at full operating capacity for the first time in almost 18 months for the Europa Conference League tie.

It is the first opportunity for the Red Army to pack the stadium since a 3-1 defeat of Hibs on March 7 last year, the Dons’ final game before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

The Red Shed has been sold out for the clash with Breidablik and, as of Monday morning, 11,000 tickets had been purchased with 7,000 remaining.

Glass has called for the Red Army to pack out Pittodrie to roar on the bid to reach the play-offs.

He said: “Hopefully there will be a big crowd on Thursday based on what they have seen recently and a feelgood factor.”

The influence of leader Scott Brown

Following the rigours of the first leg in Iceland, Glass made six changes to the starting line-up for the 2-1 Premiership win at Livingston.

Team captain Scott Brown, in form striker Christian Ramirez, Calvin Ramsay and Ross McCrorie dropped to the bench with Funso Ojo and Lewis Ferguson injured.

Glass is hopeful midfielder Ferguson will be fit to face Breidablik.

The Dons boss is expected to reinstall Brown, Ramirez and Ramsay to his starting line-up to face the Icelanders having been rested.

Team captain Brown was introduced late in the first half at Livingston for Jonny Hayes, who limped off injured.

Aberdeen were trailing 1-0 on Brown’s introduction, but managed to grind out a 2-1 victory to maintain the recent positive momentum.

Glass insists the influence of veteran Brown, 36, was key to turning around the game.

He said: “We have a strong squad, but in an ideal world you go as consistent (with selection) as you can.

“However, we saw the physicality of the game last Thursday and also with the travelling we only got home at 4.30 in the morning on Friday.

“The boys did not have a lot of rest so it was important for us to put out as fresh a group as we could.

“Scott would probably have wanted to play if he had the choice.

“But we took the choice away from him.

“When he did come on Scott showed what he is all about.

“He controlled it a bit more and dictated the game.

“You saw what he does to the team when he is on the pitch.

“Scott was brilliant. He drove the team on.”

Injury sweat over Jonny Hayes

Boss Glass has three players fighting to be fit for the European tie – Ferguson, Ojo and Hayes.

Ferguson missed the Livingston game due to a knock suffered in Iceland and Ojo was withdrawn at the Tony Macaroni Arena, having failed to come through the pre-match warm-up.

Hayes limped off in the 44th minute against Livingston.

Glass said: “Jonny has been great for us all season already.

“It was good to have him available for Livingston after his performance in Iceland.

“I think he probably could have came off a touch earlier, but I’m hopeful he will be okay.

“Funso had not trained until the day of the (Livingston) game and we thought he was okay.

“He was honest enough to say he wasn’t which is important for the group as well.”