Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson: My Breidablik side can knock Aberdeen out at Pittodrie

Breidablik manager Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson has backed his side to score the two goals they need at Pittodrie to eliminate Aberdeen from the Conference League on Thursday.

Stephen Glass’ side lead 3-2 following the first leg win in Reykjavik last week, but Thorvaldsson was not impressed with the Dons and believes his side can complete a turnaround at Pittodrie to reach the playoff round.

The Breidablik boss said: “Apart from his first six minutes, we were much better the whole game. We are going to Aberdeen and we are going to win the game and win it by two goals and we are going to knock our opponent out.

“I thought they were coming to play football, but they just did not try and it surprised me. That said, they are big and fast and dangerous in the air, but it is also a lesson for us to defend bigger and stronger people than we are used to.”

The Breidablik manager, whose side bounced back from the defeat to the Dons by beating Stjarnan 3-1 on Monday, believes Aberdeen are vulnerable in the wide areas and will look to attack the Dons from the wings at Pittodrie.

He said: “What we need to do is be better in the final ball, as well as run more behind them and double better on the edges.

“If they are going to be in a three-man system, we need to be able to double on the wings, but if they are going in the same system as they started, 4-4-2, then we need to be more efficient to run behind the full-backs.

“This is actually very simple.

“Then we need to win the second ball. If we do this, then we are in good shape.”

Former Ross County striker returning to Denmark

One man who will not make the trip to Pittodrie is former Ross County and Dundee United striker Thomas Mikkelsen.

The Danish attacker played his final game for the club on Monday when he came off the bench in the win at Stjarnan as he is returning to Denmark due to personal reasons after three years with the Icelandic club.

Mikkelsen is sad to be leaving the club.

He said: “It is very difficult mentally to leave Breidablik. Of course, I have known this for a while and have been able to accept it better. But it is very difficult to be away from them.

“I have enjoyed every moment here and this is a very difficult time for me, but of course I’m also looking forward to the new chapters that are taking over.

“Of course I wish I could finish this season with them. But unfortunately I had to make that decision. It’s hard to leave my team-mates right now.

“We’ve been playing really well the last few weeks. I just wish them all the best from now on. I hope they win the league this year. They deserve it. At the moment, I think we are playing the best football in the league.

“Breidablik, both players and coaches, have been really good to me from the beginning and until now.

“That is also one of the main reasons why it was so difficult to make the decision to go. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to my teammates.

“Breidablik is just one big family for me. I love them and I will never play for any other team in Iceland. This is my team and I will support them from home.”