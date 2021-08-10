Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson: My Breidablik side can knock Aberdeen out at Pittodrie

By Paul Third
August 10, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Breidablik boss Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson
Breidablik boss Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson

Breidablik manager Oskar Hrafn Thorvaldsson has backed his side to score the two goals they need at Pittodrie to eliminate Aberdeen from the Conference League on Thursday.

Stephen Glass’ side lead 3-2 following the first leg win in Reykjavik last week, but Thorvaldsson was not impressed with the Dons and believes his side can complete a turnaround at Pittodrie to reach the playoff round.

The Breidablik boss said: “Apart from his first six minutes, we were much better the whole game. We are going to Aberdeen and we are going to win the game and win it by two goals and we are going to knock our opponent out.

“I thought they were coming to play football, but they just did not try and it surprised me. That said, they are big and fast and dangerous in the air, but it is also a lesson for us to defend bigger and stronger people than we are used to.”

The Breidablik manager, whose side bounced back from the defeat to the Dons by beating Stjarnan 3-1 on Monday, believes Aberdeen are vulnerable in the wide areas and will look to attack the Dons from the wings at Pittodrie.

He said: “What we need to do is be better in the final ball, as well as run more behind them and double better on the edges.

“If they are going to be in a three-man system, we need to be able to double on the wings, but if they are going in the same system as they started, 4-4-2, then we need to be more efficient to run behind the full-backs.

“This is actually very simple.

“Then we need to win the second ball. If we do this, then we are in good shape.”

Former Ross County striker returning to Denmark

Former Ross County striker Thomas Mikkelsen played his final match for Breidablik on Monday.

One man who will not make the trip to Pittodrie is former Ross County and Dundee United striker Thomas Mikkelsen.

The Danish attacker played his final game for the club on Monday when he came off the bench in the win at Stjarnan as he is returning to Denmark due to personal reasons after three years with the Icelandic club.

Mikkelsen is sad to be leaving the club.

He said: “It is very difficult mentally to leave Breidablik. Of course, I have known this for a while and have been able to accept it better. But it is very difficult to be away from them.

“I have enjoyed every moment here and this is a very difficult time for me, but of course I’m also looking forward to the new chapters that are taking over.

“Of course I wish I could finish this season with them. But unfortunately I had to make that decision. It’s hard to leave my team-mates right now.

“We’ve been playing really well the last few weeks. I just wish them all the best from now on. I hope they win the league this year. They deserve it. At the moment, I think we are playing the best football in the league.

“Breidablik, both players and coaches, have been really good to me from the beginning and until now.

“That is also one of the main reasons why it was so difficult to make the decision to go. It’s going to be hard to say goodbye to my teammates.

“Breidablik is just one big family for me. I love them and I will never play for any other team in Iceland. This is my team and I will support them from home.”

