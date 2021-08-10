Barry Robson urges Aberdeen colts to embrace Brora Rangers challenge in bid to follow in footsteps of Calvin Ramsay and Jack Mackenzie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barry Robson urges Aberdeen colts to embrace Brora Rangers challenge in bid to follow in footsteps of Calvin Ramsay and Jack Mackenzie

By Andy Skinner
August 10, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Aberdeen U18 coach Barry Robson.
Aberdeen U18 coach Barry Robson.

Aberdeen colts head coach Barry Robson says the first team success of Calvin Ramsay and Jack Mackenzie should inspire their fellow young Dons to put the hard yards into their development.

Robson will take an Aberdeen B side to Dudgeon Park to face Brora Rangers tonight, in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The two sides previously met in the competition two years ago, with Ramsay playing all 90 minutes as Brora ran out 6-0 winners.

Robson feels the learning curve of coming up against the Highland League champions will be invaluable for his youngsters, irrespective of the scoreline.

The Reds coach believes it is vital they experience the realities of men’s football before they can set their eyes on emulating Ramsay and Mackenzie by breaking into Stephen Glass’ first team.

Aberdeen coach Barry Robson

Robson said: “Jack and Calvin have been up there in Brora taking a sore one, and in Elgin a few years ago.

“This is why we stay in the competition. Some of our best players have played in these games and had a wee lesson, but they have also played in these games and done well.

“It gives them a big test, and you can get a bit of a bloody nose sometimes which is good. It lets the young players know what it takes when you come up against stronger physical men.

“That’s why we take part in the competition, because we think it’s good for their development.”

Ramsay, who only turned 18 earlier this month, has been a standout at right back for the Dons this term, producing a man of the match display which included an assist in the 2-0 victory over Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Fellow full back Mackenzie, who is 21, netted a stoppage-time winner in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Livingston.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie celebrates his late winner against Livingston.

Robson has stressed the importance of the pair remaining grounded, with the former Dons midfielder adding: “Calvin and Jack are doing well in the first team at the minute, but they can’t get carried away.

“It’s all right when you have played a couple of good games, but these boys need to do it week-in, week-out.

“They will do that because they are good kids. It’s not something you just turn on and off, it’s something you need to keep improving.

“They will keep their feet firmly on the ground and they need to keep contributing towards the first team.

Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay produced a man-of-the-match display against Dundee United.

“They need to keep playing well enough for the manager to pick them, because if they don’t the manager isn’t going to pick them. That’s the way the game goes, but they are doing well.”

Robson is keen for his players to make the most of the chance to play in the Challenge Cup, with a home tie against Arbroath at stake for the winners.

He added: “We have a mixture of slightly older ones and younger ones, so it will be a good experience to see where we are with them.

“The competition gives 17-year-olds the opportunity to play against men.

“That’s the whole point for us to be in it, to give them the experience of playing against seasoned professionals and semi-professionals.

“That’s the main focus for us as a club.

“We should always be trying to win at Aberdeen, that’s the remit here, but we have to be right in knowing we need the experience to earn the right to win.”

Brora will play their first game since the resignation of manager Steven Mackay in the wake of Saturday’s 6-2 defeat to Fraserburgh at Bellslea Park, with Craig Campbell taking interim charge of the Cattachs.

