Aberdeen’s Declan Gallagher insists there is no room for complacency despite first leg win in Iceland

Declan Gallagher insists there is no room for complacency as Aberdeen bid to secure a playoff place in the UEFA Conference League.

The Dons returned to Aberdeen with a 3-2 lead following their third qualifying round first leg win against Breidablik in Iceland on Thursday and Gallagher believes the home side showed they can be a threat if the Dons are not at their best in the second leg at Pittodrie next week.

He said: “I don’t think we can be complacent as you can see from the first game. We went 2-0 up and Breidablik showed they were a good team as they took it back to 2-2.

“We can’t get complacent even though we are winning. We have to go out and put on another professional performance and make sure we see the tie out.

“They are very quick and decent up top and they make good runs. They are good but we saw the game out away from home and that is all you can ask for.”

Gallagher hoping for first start for the Dons

Gallagher came off the bench to help his side secure a one-goal advantage in Reykjavik and he hopes he has done enough to earn a starting position.

The Scotland international was suspended for the first leg of the last round against BK Hacken and has had to be bide his time following his move from Motherwell in the summer.

He said: “It was great to come on and make an impact. It was the chance I had been waiting for.

“I have been on the bench and it has been hard when you are so used to playing but the team have been doing well and the boys at the back have also been doing well, so I have had to be patient.”

That same patience displayed by the former Motherwell captain is exactly what was needed in Reykjavik following a four-goal thriller in the first half.

Gallagher was pleased to see his side be so attack minded, however, and expects more of the same in the return leg on Thursday.

He said: “We played more football, forced them to come out and we showed that when we caught them in behind with the third goal.

“It showed our intent as we went there and really had a go. A lot of teams would maybe go away in Europe and try to sit in but it shows the football the gaffer wants to play here.

“He wants to play attacking football and he showed that with the three goals.

“We heard the Breidablik fans over there. They gave us pelters but I am looking forward to getting them back in front of the Red Army behind us.

“That will be a massive plus for us. I’m not sure the Breidablik fans will know much about our atmosphere and I know it will be electric next week.”

Europe can wait however as the Dons get back to league business with their trip to Gallagher’s old club Livingston on Sunday.

Tough test ahead at Livingston

Having opened their Premiership campaign with a 2-0 win against Dundee United at Pittodrie Gallagher is eager to maintain momentum by recording back-to-back league wins.

He said: “It is back to league business and my old stomping ground, Livingston, which is a hard place to go.

“It is one I am looking forward to and we will be focussed and ready for it.

“It is all about momentum and keeping that winning run going. If we can do that it builds confidence and that is what we are trying to do.

“Davie Martindale is a great guy. He works as hard as anybody I know in football.

“It is tough at Livingston because if you do well then your top players move on. It is a tough job to keep replacing them but Davie knows that and always seems to find new talent.

“They have another good squad this season and we know it will be another tough test.”

While Gallagher waits to discover whether he will be rewarded with his first start for Aberdeen at Livingston on Sunday the defender has been impressed by the displays of his new team-mates at the club both in defence and attack.

He said: “It is up to the manager (whether I start). I am just trying to give him a headache and to force myself into the team.

“The boys have done really well and Ross (McCrorie) and Andy (Considine) have been outstanding since I have been here so I just need to try my best and look to impress the manager.

“It is also a team game and it is all for the team. It is all about getting victories and scoring goals for Aberdeen.”

On Christian Ramirez he added: “He has been brilliant. Last season Aberdeen were struggling for goals but seeing the big man just about score in every game is amazing.

“Hopefully he can continue this form. His link-up and his movement is good and you can see when he gets in the box he is a threat.

“He is a natural goalscorer and you are confident every time he gets in the box he is going to score or hit the target. He is an all-round striker that is great to play with.”